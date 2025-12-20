Lucid Aktie
WKN DE: A3CVXG / ISIN: US5494981039
|
20.12.2025 16:00:00
Forget Lucid Stock and Look at This EV Stock Instead
Trading down over 60% since the start of the year, Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) stock has remained a poor performer. In 2025, investors would have been much better off by simply buying an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the S&P 500 index. The S&P 500 has increased by approximately 13% over this time frame.Even if you are particularly bullish on the long-term electric vehicle (EV) growth trend, it still makes little sense to maintain a Lucid position. Why? It all has to do with another publicly traded EV contender that could have a clearer and more concrete path to profitability and higher prices.Lucid's most recent share price declines are just the tip of the iceberg in terms of this stock's poor performance. Around five years ago, when this stock's predecessor, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), announced it was going to take Lucid public, shares traded for as much as a split-adjusted $580.50 per share.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
