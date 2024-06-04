|
04.06.2024 11:06:00
Forget Nvidia: Billionaires Are Selling the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Giant and Piling Into This "Magnificent Seven" Stock Instead
You might not realize it, but one of the most important data releases of the entire quarter occurred three weeks ago. During the heart of earnings season, and following the eagerly awaited April inflation report, institutions with $100 million in assets under management filed Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission.In simple terms, a 13F provides an over-the-shoulder snapshot of what Wall Street's smartest and most-successful investors bought and sold in the most recent quarter. In this instance, it covered trading activity during the March-ended quarter. Even though these snapshots are backward looking, they can offer valuable insight into what stocks, industries, and trends are piquing the interest of Wall Street's top investors.One theme that's definitely stood out for more than a year has been Wall Street's love for almost anything involved in the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. Using software and systems in place of humans, and giving these systems the ability to evolve over time without human intervention, provides AI with multitrillion-dollar utility in virtually all sectors and industries.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
