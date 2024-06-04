04.06.2024 11:06:00

Forget Nvidia: Billionaires Are Selling the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Giant and Piling Into This "Magnificent Seven" Stock Instead

You might not realize it, but one of the most important data releases of the entire quarter occurred three weeks ago. During the heart of earnings season, and following the eagerly awaited April inflation report, institutions with $100 million in assets under management filed Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission.In simple terms, a 13F provides an over-the-shoulder snapshot of what Wall Street's smartest and most-successful investors bought and sold in the most recent quarter. In this instance, it covered trading activity during the March-ended quarter. Even though these snapshots are backward looking, they can offer valuable insight into what stocks, industries, and trends are piquing the interest of Wall Street's top investors.One theme that's definitely stood out for more than a year has been Wall Street's love for almost anything involved in the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. Using software and systems in place of humans, and giving these systems the ability to evolve over time without human intervention, provides AI with multitrillion-dollar utility in virtually all sectors and industries.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Analysen

11:03 NVIDIA Outperform Bernstein Research
03.06.24 NVIDIA Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
03.06.24 NVIDIA Buy UBS AG
30.05.24 NVIDIA Buy UBS AG
23.05.24 NVIDIA Halten DZ BANK
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NVIDIA Corp. 1 049,60 -0,23% NVIDIA Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX klar schwächer -- DAX deutlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich in der Dienstagssitzung tiefer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verliert. Die asiatischen Indizes zeigten sich am Dienstag uneins.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen