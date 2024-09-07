|
07.09.2024 09:05:00
Forget Nvidia: Meet the Supercharged Growth Stock Headed to $4 Trillion Over the Coming 12 to 18 Months, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst
Since the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) early last year, the star of the show has been Nvidia. The company pioneered the graphics processing units (GPUs) that have become the gold standard for AI training and inference applications. This, in turn, has resulted in a blistering run for the stock, which has gained 639% (as of this writing) since early last year. As a result, Nvidia's market cap has grown by leaps and bounds, currently valued at $2.6 trillion.Yet concerns about the growing threat of competition and Nvidia's premium valuation have some investors looking for other ways to profit from AI -- and they don't have to look far. One company is about to get swept up by the tailwinds of AI, driving its market cap to more than $4 trillion over the coming year or so -- iPhone maker Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).The stock's pedigree is undeniable. Since its IPO in 1980, Apple has delivered gains of 225,071%. That stratospheric rise isn't limited to the distant past, either. Apple soared 792% over the past 10 years (as of this writing), more than four and a half times the return of the S&P 500.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
