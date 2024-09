Forget Nvidia: Meet the Supercharged Growth Stock Headed to $4 Trillion Over the Coming 12 to 18 Months, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

Since the advent of artificial intelligence (AI) early last year, the star of the show has been Nvidia . The company pioneered the graphics processing units (GPUs) that have become the gold standard for AI training and inference applications. This, in turn, has resulted in a blistering run for the stock, which has gained 639% (as of this writing) since early last year. As a result, Nvidia 's market cap has grown by leaps and bounds, currently valued at $2.6 trillion.Yet concerns about the growing threat of competition and Nvidia 's premium valuation have some investors looking for other ways to profit from AI -- and they don't have to look far. One company is about to get swept up by the tailwinds of AI, driving its market cap to more than $4 trillion over the coming year or so -- iPhone maker Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).The stock's pedigree is undeniable. Since its IPO in 1980, Apple has delivered gains of 225,071%. That stratospheric rise isn't limited to the distant past, either. Apple soared 792% over the past 10 years (as of this writing), more than four and a half times the return of the S&P 500.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool