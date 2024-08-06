06.08.2024 23:06:45

Fortinet, Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $379.8 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $266.3 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Fortinet, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $439.9 million or $0.57 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.0% to $1.434 billion from $1.292 billion last year.

Fortinet, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $379.8 Mln. vs. $266.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.49 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.434 Bln vs. $1.292 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.56 to $0.58 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.445-$1.505 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $2.13 to $2.19 Full year revenue guidance: $5.8-$5.9 Bln

