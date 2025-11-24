Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

24.11.2025 18:38:45

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

24-Nov-2025 / 17:38 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

24 November 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

24 November 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

63,339

Highest price paid per share:

120.20p

Lowest price paid per share:

113.80p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

117.8136p

 

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,338,921 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,402,655 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,402,655 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

117.8136p

63,339

 

Individual information:

 

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

676

118.00

08:01:43

00362558893TRLO1

XLON

444

117.60

08:25:24

00362575365TRLO1

XLON

200

117.60

08:25:24

00362575366TRLO1

XLON

644

118.20

08:25:24

00362575367TRLO1

XLON

701

117.60

08:25:25

00362575368TRLO1

XLON

645

118.20

08:25:27

00362575388TRLO1

XLON

614

117.80

08:25:32

00362575417TRLO1

XLON

644

117.20

08:53:06

00362592831TRLO1

XLON

669

117.20

08:53:06

00362592832TRLO1

XLON

687

116.20

09:02:58

00362599204TRLO1

XLON

989

117.20

09:15:09

00362607580TRLO1

XLON

659

116.20

09:25:56

00362616129TRLO1

XLON

917

116.80

09:25:56

00362616130TRLO1

XLON

655

115.80

09:26:38

00362616819TRLO1

XLON

500

115.80

10:24:58

00362646422TRLO1

XLON

66

115.80

10:24:58

00362646423TRLO1

XLON

101

115.80

10:24:58

00362646424TRLO1

XLON

661

115.20

10:35:02

00362646670TRLO1

XLON

445

114.80

10:35:10

00362646673TRLO1

XLON

222

114.80

10:35:10

00362646674TRLO1

XLON

679

114.80

10:43:26

00362647260TRLO1

XLON

61

114.80

10:43:51

00362647280TRLO1

XLON

558

114.80

10:44:04

00362647294TRLO1

XLON

663

114.20

10:47:16

00362647405TRLO1

XLON

703

114.00

10:52:57

00362647576TRLO1

XLON

692

113.80

10:53:58

00362647656TRLO1

XLON

692

114.00

10:53:58

00362647657TRLO1

XLON

1248

114.40

10:54:02

00362647666TRLO1

XLON

659

113.80

10:54:02

00362647667TRLO1

XLON

662

113.80

10:55:02

00362647726TRLO1

XLON

680

114.20

11:02:07

00362648029TRLO1

XLON

684

115.00

11:10:59

00362648266TRLO1

XLON

684

114.60

11:12:35

00362648340TRLO1

XLON

683

114.60

11:12:35

00362648341TRLO1

XLON

1

114.20

11:19:12

00362648543TRLO1

XLON

666

115.00

11:24:32

00362648735TRLO1

XLON

315

115.60

11:35:16

00362649068TRLO1

XLON

401

115.60

11:35:16

00362649069TRLO1

XLON

1

115.80

12:19:50

00362650216TRLO1

XLON

668

117.20

13:11:30

00362651734TRLO1

XLON

697

118.20

13:33:51

00362652472TRLO1

XLON

697

118.40

13:33:51

00362652473TRLO1

XLON

706

118.00

13:39:58

00362652872TRLO1

XLON

127

117.40

13:58:56

00362653553TRLO1

XLON

671

117.80

14:06:45

00362653973TRLO1

XLON

660

117.80

14:11:48

00362654242TRLO1

XLON

680

117.60

14:12:28

00362654289TRLO1

XLON

191

118.20

14:21:09

00362654693TRLO1

XLON

186

118.20

14:21:09

00362654694TRLO1

XLON

648

118.20

14:21:09

00362654695TRLO1

XLON

130

118.20

14:21:09

00362654696TRLO1

XLON

450

118.20

14:21:09

00362654697TRLO1

XLON

1327

118.00

14:31:30

00362655137TRLO1

XLON

61

119.20

14:33:31

00362655251TRLO1

XLON

101

119.20

14:33:31

00362655252TRLO1

XLON

119

120.20

14:34:01

00362655349TRLO1

XLON

496

120.20

14:34:01

00362655350TRLO1

XLON

681

119.60

14:34:29

00362655371TRLO1

XLON

697

119.40

14:37:32

00362655549TRLO1

XLON

664

119.40

14:38:24

00362655626TRLO1

XLON

172

119.20

14:39:03

00362655647TRLO1

XLON

473

119.20

14:39:03

00362655648TRLO1

XLON

185

119.00

14:41:55

00362655764TRLO1

XLON

113

118.80

14:44:51

00362656014TRLO1

XLON

538

118.80

14:44:51

00362656015TRLO1

XLON

107

119.00

14:48:25

00362656155TRLO1

XLON

315

119.00

14:48:25

00362656156TRLO1

XLON

260

119.00

14:48:25

00362656157TRLO1

XLON

646

118.60

14:50:04

00362656283TRLO1

XLON

132

118.80

14:54:15

00362656513TRLO1

XLON

28

119.00

14:54:15

00362656514TRLO1

XLON

4549

119.00

14:54:15

00362656515TRLO1

XLON

123

119.00

14:54:15

00362656516TRLO1

XLON

1385

118.80

14:54:49

00362656549TRLO1

XLON

3094

119.20

14:55:15

00362656577TRLO1

XLON

645

119.20

14:55:15

00362656578TRLO1

XLON

207

119.20

14:55:15

00362656579TRLO1

XLON

1333

118.80

14:55:15

00362656580TRLO1

XLON

243

119.00

15:09:04

00362657553TRLO1

XLON

449

119.00

15:09:04

00362657554TRLO1

XLON

692

118.80

15:09:04

00362657555TRLO1

XLON

678

118.60

15:09:04

00362657556TRLO1

XLON

679

118.20

15:09:05

00362657558TRLO1

XLON

648

119.00

15:11:42

00362657752TRLO1

XLON

294

119.40

15:12:12

00362657816TRLO1

XLON

294

119.40

15:12:17

00362657823TRLO1

XLON

369

119.40

15:12:17

00362657824TRLO1

XLON

683

119.40

15:12:24

00362657861TRLO1

XLON

644

119.40

15:13:02

00362657913TRLO1

XLON

561

119.40

15:17:03

00362658300TRLO1

XLON

16

119.40

15:23:18

00362658607TRLO1

XLON

91

119.40

15:23:18

00362658608TRLO1

XLON

561

119.40

15:23:18

00362658609TRLO1

XLON

215

119.40

15:23:18

00362658610TRLO1

XLON

435

119.40

15:25:18

00362658735TRLO1

XLON

215

119.40

15:25:18

00362658736TRLO1

XLON

650

119.40

15:25:19

00362658738TRLO1

XLON

332

119.40

15:46:02

00362659813TRLO1

XLON

343

119.40

15:47:02

00362659840TRLO1

XLON

674

119.40

15:49:02

00362659921TRLO1

XLON

332

119.40

15:49:02

00362659922TRLO1

XLON

343

119.40

15:49:02

00362659923TRLO1

XLON

672

119.40

16:05:32

00362660938TRLO1

XLON

672

119.40

16:05:32

00362660939TRLO1

XLON

669

119.40

16:05:32

00362660940TRLO1

XLON

691

119.40

16:05:33

00362660941TRLO1

XLON

658

119.40

16:06:24

00362660973TRLO1

XLON

702

119.40

16:06:25

00362660974TRLO1

XLON

658

119.40

16:06:25

00362660975TRLO1

XLON

685

119.20

16:06:37

00362660986TRLO1

XLON

658

119.40

16:07:45

00362661065TRLO1

XLON

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 409248
EQS News ID: 2235226

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

