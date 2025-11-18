Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

Funding Circle Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

18.11.2025 18:15:45

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

18-Nov-2025 / 17:15 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

18 November 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

18 November 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

41,972

Highest price paid per share:

121.20p

Lowest price paid per share:

118.80p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

120.1618p

 

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,136,267 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,605,309 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,605,309 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

120.1618p

41,972

 

Individual information:

 

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

675

120.20

08:12:45

00361729975TRLO1

XLON

658

119.40

08:17:02

00361731992TRLO1

XLON

55

121.20

08:37:45

00361740090TRLO1

XLON

661

120.80

08:38:53

00361740546TRLO1

XLON

28

120.80

08:46:04

00361744104TRLO1

XLON

634

120.80

08:46:04

00361744105TRLO1

XLON

470

121.20

08:51:53

00361747245TRLO1

XLON

380

121.20

08:51:53

00361747246TRLO1

XLON

86

121.20

08:51:53

00361747247TRLO1

XLON

523

121.20

09:01:29

00361753807TRLO1

XLON

331

121.20

09:08:02

00361757729TRLO1

XLON

1

120.80

09:23:24

00361767537TRLO1

XLON

644

120.80

09:23:24

00361767538TRLO1

XLON

300

120.60

09:23:24

00361767539TRLO1

XLON

1

120.40

09:35:19

00361781191TRLO1

XLON

669

121.00

09:57:05

00361816534TRLO1

XLON

644

120.80

10:13:18

00361817822TRLO1

XLON

147

120.80

10:20:12

00361818177TRLO1

XLON

22

120.20

10:20:22

00361818182TRLO1

XLON

1

120.20

10:24:11

00361818482TRLO1

XLON

177

121.00

10:39:20

00361819583TRLO1

XLON

629

120.60

10:39:20

00361819584TRLO1

XLON

159

120.80

10:39:20

00361819585TRLO1

XLON

3454

120.80

10:39:20

00361819586TRLO1

XLON

447

120.20

10:41:56

00361819717TRLO1

XLON

645

120.40

11:44:27

00361822723TRLO1

XLON

648

120.60

11:44:34

00361822724TRLO1

XLON

2

120.40

11:45:30

00361822779TRLO1

XLON

647

120.40

11:45:30

00361822780TRLO1

XLON

624

120.20

12:02:24

00361823519TRLO1

XLON

635

120.00

12:02:25

00361823520TRLO1

XLON

1

119.60

12:14:41

00361824159TRLO1

XLON

199

120.40

12:28:50

00361824644TRLO1

XLON

200

120.40

12:29:20

00361824648TRLO1

XLON

637

120.00

12:29:21

00361824649TRLO1

XLON

639

119.60

12:50:51

00361825363TRLO1

XLON

161

120.00

13:19:18

00361826560TRLO1

XLON

633

120.60

13:54:07

00361827942TRLO1

XLON

162

120.60

13:54:07

00361827943TRLO1

XLON

627

120.20

13:54:07

00361827944TRLO1

XLON

620

119.80

14:02:15

00361828342TRLO1

XLON

251

120.00

14:02:15

00361828343TRLO1

XLON

270

120.00

14:02:15

00361828344TRLO1

XLON

3490

120.00

14:02:15

00361828345TRLO1

XLON

200

120.20

14:02:15

00361828346TRLO1

XLON

324

120.20

14:02:15

00361828347TRLO1

XLON

1354

120.20

14:02:15

00361828348TRLO1

XLON

1415

120.20

14:28:26

00361830601TRLO1

XLON

200

120.20

14:29:57

00361830751TRLO1

XLON

310

120.00

14:29:57

00361830752TRLO1

XLON

325

120.00

14:29:57

00361830753TRLO1

XLON

633

120.00

14:30:40

00361831765TRLO1

XLON

640

120.00

14:32:22

00361832540TRLO1

XLON

433

120.60

14:35:02

00361833484TRLO1

XLON

204

120.60

14:35:02

00361833485TRLO1

XLON

433

120.60

14:35:02

00361833486TRLO1

XLON

643

120.20

14:43:05

00361834867TRLO1

XLON

662

119.80

15:03:22

00361837118TRLO1

XLON

617

118.80

15:03:54

00361837188TRLO1

XLON

33

119.40

15:04:02

00361837247TRLO1

XLON

150

119.40

15:04:08

00361837261TRLO1

XLON

53

119.40

15:04:17

00361837266TRLO1

XLON

627

119.60

15:04:22

00361837275TRLO1

XLON

626

119.60

15:04:22

00361837276TRLO1

XLON

200

120.00

15:13:06

00361838202TRLO1

XLON

71

119.80

15:13:06

00361838203TRLO1

XLON

645

119.80

15:15:41

00361838423TRLO1

XLON

37

119.80

15:15:53

00361838469TRLO1

XLON

57

119.80

15:15:53

00361838470TRLO1

XLON

49

119.80

15:16:55

00361838592TRLO1

XLON

500

119.60

15:17:38

00361838814TRLO1

XLON

70

119.60

15:17:38

00361838815TRLO1

XLON

52

119.60

15:17:38

00361838816TRLO1

XLON

3

119.60

15:17:38

00361838817TRLO1

XLON

649

119.80

15:35:24

00361840422TRLO1

XLON

486

119.20

15:50:56

00361841757TRLO1

XLON

62

119.20

15:50:56

00361841758TRLO1

XLON

98

119.20

15:50:56

00361841759TRLO1

XLON

636

119.20

15:50:56

00361841760TRLO1

XLON

1

119.00

16:02:58

00361842987TRLO1

XLON

302

119.80

16:11:37

00361843881TRLO1

XLON

1072

119.80

16:11:37

00361843882TRLO1

XLON

1029

120.00

16:11:37

00361843885TRLO1

XLON

638

120.00

16:11:37

00361843886TRLO1

XLON

636

119.60

16:18:03

00361844985TRLO1

XLON

38

119.60

16:18:03

00361844986TRLO1

XLON

500

119.60

16:18:03

00361844987TRLO1

XLON

97

119.60

16:18:03

00361844988TRLO1

XLON

1273

119.40

16:19:20

00361845099TRLO1

XLON

2

119.20

16:19:23

00361845103TRLO1

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 408656
EQS News ID: 2232122

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

