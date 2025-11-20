Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

20 November 2025

Funding Circle Holdings plc

Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase: 20 November 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 61,065 Highest price paid per share: 122.40p Lowest price paid per share: 119.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 120.2396p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,212,865 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,528,711 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,528,711 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 120.2396p 61,065

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue 636 121.20 08:03:36 00362165961TRLO1 XLON 641 122.00 09:00:58 00362206966TRLO1 XLON 630 122.00 09:01:03 00362207029TRLO1 XLON 200 122.40 09:19:05 00362225414TRLO1 XLON 677 121.00 09:43:55 00362245324TRLO1 XLON 243 121.40 10:31:42 00362255838TRLO1 XLON 769 121.40 10:31:42 00362255839TRLO1 XLON 200 121.40 10:31:42 00362255840TRLO1 XLON 314 121.40 10:31:42 00362255841TRLO1 XLON 658 121.00 10:31:42 00362255842TRLO1 XLON 658 120.80 10:31:42 00362255843TRLO1 XLON 200 120.80 10:38:26 00362256130TRLO1 XLON 347 120.80 10:38:26 00362256131TRLO1 XLON 683 120.40 10:41:38 00362256312TRLO1 XLON 39 120.80 10:53:17 00362256633TRLO1 XLON 91 120.80 10:53:17 00362256634TRLO1 XLON 428 120.80 10:53:17 00362256635TRLO1 XLON 23 120.80 10:53:17 00362256636TRLO1 XLON 405 120.80 10:53:17 00362256637TRLO1 XLON 681 120.40 10:53:22 00362256639TRLO1 XLON 689 120.20 11:04:18 00362256922TRLO1 XLON 114 120.40 11:19:04 00362257320TRLO1 XLON 165 120.40 11:19:04 00362257321TRLO1 XLON 428 120.60 11:20:09 00362257336TRLO1 XLON 696 120.20 11:21:39 00362257370TRLO1 XLON 681 119.80 11:51:42 00362258704TRLO1 XLON 842 119.80 11:51:42 00362258705TRLO1 XLON 165 119.80 11:51:42 00362258706TRLO1 XLON 67 120.20 11:53:03 00362258736TRLO1 XLON 623 120.20 11:53:03 00362258737TRLO1 XLON 200 120.20 11:56:14 00362258832TRLO1 XLON 652 119.80 12:05:41 00362259247TRLO1 XLON 700 120.00 12:08:06 00362259329TRLO1 XLON 589 120.40 12:28:56 00362260273TRLO1 XLON 306 120.40 12:28:56 00362260274TRLO1 XLON 691 120.00 12:29:38 00362260306TRLO1 XLON 5 120.00 12:29:38 00362260307TRLO1 XLON 686 120.60 13:39:54 00362262398TRLO1 XLON 686 121.00 13:39:54 00362262399TRLO1 XLON 486 121.00 13:39:54 00362262400TRLO1 XLON 77 121.00 13:39:54 00362262401TRLO1 XLON 679 120.40 13:43:58 00362262488TRLO1 XLON 200 121.00 14:17:43 00362263816TRLO1 XLON 673 120.60 14:17:43 00362263817TRLO1 XLON 171 120.20 14:21:35 00362263999TRLO1 XLON 524 120.20 14:21:35 00362264000TRLO1 XLON 538 121.00 15:05:00 00362267127TRLO1 XLON 114 121.00 15:05:00 00362267128TRLO1 XLON 77 121.00 15:05:00 00362267129TRLO1 XLON 200 121.00 15:05:00 00362267130TRLO1 XLON 643 120.60 15:08:56 00362267369TRLO1 XLON 154 120.00 15:08:59 00362267373TRLO1 XLON 1119 120.00 15:09:00 00362267375TRLO1 XLON 670 121.00 15:42:03 00362269208TRLO1 XLON 696 120.80 15:46:28 00362269465TRLO1 XLON 696 120.80 15:46:28 00362269466TRLO1 XLON 538 120.20 15:54:40 00362270080TRLO1 XLON 63 120.20 15:54:40 00362270081TRLO1 XLON 650 120.20 15:54:40 00362270082TRLO1 XLON 10 120.20 15:54:40 00362270083TRLO1 XLON 19 120.20 15:54:40 00362270084TRLO1 XLON 1308 120.00 16:00:42 00362270466TRLO1 XLON 654 120.00 16:00:42 00362270467TRLO1 XLON 654 120.00 16:00:42 00362270468TRLO1 XLON 3069 120.00 16:00:42 00362270463TRLO1 XLON 658 120.00 16:00:42 00362270464TRLO1 XLON 2108 119.80 16:00:42 00362270469TRLO1 XLON 660 119.80 16:00:42 00362270470TRLO1 XLON 5000 120.00 16:00:42 00362270465TRLO1 XLON 1557 120.00 16:04:56 00362270744TRLO1 XLON 2077 120.00 16:05:34 00362270813TRLO1 XLON 819 120.00 16:05:34 00362270810TRLO1 XLON 2624 120.00 16:05:34 00362270811TRLO1 XLON 1150 120.00 16:05:34 00362270814TRLO1 XLON 2226 120.00 16:05:34 00362270812TRLO1 XLON 2065 120.00 16:05:35 00362270816TRLO1 XLON 2774 120.00 16:05:35 00362270815TRLO1 XLON 152 120.00 16:05:35 00362270817TRLO1 XLON 757 120.00 16:06:01 00362270828TRLO1 XLON 1300 119.80 16:06:01 00362270829TRLO1 XLON 368 119.80 16:08:02 00362270965TRLO1 XLON 322 119.80 16:08:43 00362271088TRLO1 XLON 368 119.80 16:08:43 00362271089TRLO1 XLON 14 119.80 16:08:56 00362271120TRLO1 XLON 657 119.80 16:10:05 00362271183TRLO1 XLON 57 119.80 16:10:32 00362271209TRLO1 XLON 165 119.80 16:10:32 00362271210TRLO1 XLON 677 119.60 16:12:45 00362271316TRLO1 XLON 320 119.40 16:19:36 00362271779TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com



Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Stephen Malthouse