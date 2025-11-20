Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

20.11.2025 18:30:55

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

20-Nov-2025 / 17:30 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

20 November 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

20 November 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

61,065

Highest price paid per share:

122.40p

Lowest price paid per share:

119.40p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

120.2396p

 

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,212,865 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,528,711 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,528,711 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

120.2396p

61,065

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

636

121.20

08:03:36

00362165961TRLO1

XLON

641

122.00

09:00:58

00362206966TRLO1

XLON

630

122.00

09:01:03

00362207029TRLO1

XLON

200

122.40

09:19:05

00362225414TRLO1

XLON

677

121.00

09:43:55

00362245324TRLO1

XLON

243

121.40

10:31:42

00362255838TRLO1

XLON

769

121.40

10:31:42

00362255839TRLO1

XLON

200

121.40

10:31:42

00362255840TRLO1

XLON

314

121.40

10:31:42

00362255841TRLO1

XLON

658

121.00

10:31:42

00362255842TRLO1

XLON

658

120.80

10:31:42

00362255843TRLO1

XLON

200

120.80

10:38:26

00362256130TRLO1

XLON

347

120.80

10:38:26

00362256131TRLO1

XLON

683

120.40

10:41:38

00362256312TRLO1

XLON

39

120.80

10:53:17

00362256633TRLO1

XLON

91

120.80

10:53:17

00362256634TRLO1

XLON

428

120.80

10:53:17

00362256635TRLO1

XLON

23

120.80

10:53:17

00362256636TRLO1

XLON

405

120.80

10:53:17

00362256637TRLO1

XLON

681

120.40

10:53:22

00362256639TRLO1

XLON

689

120.20

11:04:18

00362256922TRLO1

XLON

114

120.40

11:19:04

00362257320TRLO1

XLON

165

120.40

11:19:04

00362257321TRLO1

XLON

428

120.60

11:20:09

00362257336TRLO1

XLON

696

120.20

11:21:39

00362257370TRLO1

XLON

681

119.80

11:51:42

00362258704TRLO1

XLON

842

119.80

11:51:42

00362258705TRLO1

XLON

165

119.80

11:51:42

00362258706TRLO1

XLON

67

120.20

11:53:03

00362258736TRLO1

XLON

623

120.20

11:53:03

00362258737TRLO1

XLON

200

120.20

11:56:14

00362258832TRLO1

XLON

652

119.80

12:05:41

00362259247TRLO1

XLON

700

120.00

12:08:06

00362259329TRLO1

XLON

589

120.40

12:28:56

00362260273TRLO1

XLON

306

120.40

12:28:56

00362260274TRLO1

XLON

691

120.00

12:29:38

00362260306TRLO1

XLON

5

120.00

12:29:38

00362260307TRLO1

XLON

686

120.60

13:39:54

00362262398TRLO1

XLON

686

121.00

13:39:54

00362262399TRLO1

XLON

486

121.00

13:39:54

00362262400TRLO1

XLON

77

121.00

13:39:54

00362262401TRLO1

XLON

679

120.40

13:43:58

00362262488TRLO1

XLON

200

121.00

14:17:43

00362263816TRLO1

XLON

673

120.60

14:17:43

00362263817TRLO1

XLON

171

120.20

14:21:35

00362263999TRLO1

XLON

524

120.20

14:21:35

00362264000TRLO1

XLON

538

121.00

15:05:00

00362267127TRLO1

XLON

114

121.00

15:05:00

00362267128TRLO1

XLON

77

121.00

15:05:00

00362267129TRLO1

XLON

200

121.00

15:05:00

00362267130TRLO1

XLON

643

120.60

15:08:56

00362267369TRLO1

XLON

154

120.00

15:08:59

00362267373TRLO1

XLON

1119

120.00

15:09:00

00362267375TRLO1

XLON

670

121.00

15:42:03

00362269208TRLO1

XLON

696

120.80

15:46:28

00362269465TRLO1

XLON

696

120.80

15:46:28

00362269466TRLO1

XLON

538

120.20

15:54:40

00362270080TRLO1

XLON

63

120.20

15:54:40

00362270081TRLO1

XLON

650

120.20

15:54:40

00362270082TRLO1

XLON

10

120.20

15:54:40

00362270083TRLO1

XLON

19

120.20

15:54:40

00362270084TRLO1

XLON

1308

120.00

16:00:42

00362270466TRLO1

XLON

654

120.00

16:00:42

00362270467TRLO1

XLON

654

120.00

16:00:42

00362270468TRLO1

XLON

3069

120.00

16:00:42

00362270463TRLO1

XLON

658

120.00

16:00:42

00362270464TRLO1

XLON

2108

119.80

16:00:42

00362270469TRLO1

XLON

660

119.80

16:00:42

00362270470TRLO1

XLON

5000

120.00

16:00:42

00362270465TRLO1

XLON

1557

120.00

16:04:56

00362270744TRLO1

XLON

2077

120.00

16:05:34

00362270813TRLO1

XLON

819

120.00

16:05:34

00362270810TRLO1

XLON

2624

120.00

16:05:34

00362270811TRLO1

XLON

1150

120.00

16:05:34

00362270814TRLO1

XLON

2226

120.00

16:05:34

00362270812TRLO1

XLON

2065

120.00

16:05:35

00362270816TRLO1

XLON

2774

120.00

16:05:35

00362270815TRLO1

XLON

152

120.00

16:05:35

00362270817TRLO1

XLON

757

120.00

16:06:01

00362270828TRLO1

XLON

1300

119.80

16:06:01

00362270829TRLO1

XLON

368

119.80

16:08:02

00362270965TRLO1

XLON

322

119.80

16:08:43

00362271088TRLO1

XLON

368

119.80

16:08:43

00362271089TRLO1

XLON

14

119.80

16:08:56

00362271120TRLO1

XLON

657

119.80

16:10:05

00362271183TRLO1

XLON

57

119.80

16:10:32

00362271209TRLO1

XLON

165

119.80

16:10:32

00362271210TRLO1

XLON

677

119.60

16:12:45

00362271316TRLO1

XLON

320

119.40

16:19:36

00362271779TRLO1

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 408982
EQS News ID: 2233786

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

