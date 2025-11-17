Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

17.11.2025 18:10:05

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

17-Nov-2025 / 17:10 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

17 November 2025

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

17 November 2025

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

47,586

Highest price paid per share:

124.80p

Lowest price paid per share:

123.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

124.0698p

 

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,094,295 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,647,281 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,647,281 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

124.0698p

47,586

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

655

124.00

08:16:19

00361573601TRLO1

XLON

17

124.60

08:34:45

00361580030TRLO1

XLON

663

124.40

08:38:30

00361580715TRLO1

XLON

200

124.40

08:38:56

00361580755TRLO1

XLON

161

124.40

08:38:56

00361580756TRLO1

XLON

2861

124.80

08:55:56

00361583486TRLO1

XLON

500

124.80

09:04:07

00361586882TRLO1

XLON

507

124.60

09:11:10

00361590083TRLO1

XLON

110

124.60

09:11:10

00361590084TRLO1

XLON

6

124.60

09:11:39

00361590320TRLO1

XLON

185

124.60

09:11:39

00361590321TRLO1

XLON

194

124.60

09:11:52

00361590435TRLO1

XLON

630

124.00

09:15:09

00361592074TRLO1

XLON

200

124.00

09:18:18

00361593371TRLO1

XLON

317

124.00

09:22:48

00361595569TRLO1

XLON

134

123.80

09:45:44

00361610597TRLO1

XLON

637

123.20

10:18:07

00361619833TRLO1

XLON

656

123.00

10:32:00

00361620387TRLO1

XLON

24

123.20

10:35:24

00361620609TRLO1

XLON

200

123.20

10:58:13

00361621626TRLO1

XLON

161

123.20

10:58:13

00361621627TRLO1

XLON

1410

123.40

11:17:46

00361622088TRLO1

XLON

134

123.40

11:17:46

00361622089TRLO1

XLON

241

123.40

11:17:46

00361622090TRLO1

XLON

184

124.20

11:26:11

00361622330TRLO1

XLON

161

124.20

11:26:11

00361622331TRLO1

XLON

631

123.80

11:26:16

00361622332TRLO1

XLON

100

124.20

11:34:01

00361622486TRLO1

XLON

595

124.40

11:34:17

00361622516TRLO1

XLON

615

124.40

11:34:17

00361622517TRLO1

XLON

617

124.00

12:00:10

00361623177TRLO1

XLON

139

124.20

12:18:55

00361623643TRLO1

XLON

200

124.20

12:31:59

00361624032TRLO1

XLON

655

124.00

12:31:59

00361624033TRLO1

XLON

473

124.00

12:31:59

00361624034TRLO1

XLON

161

124.00

12:31:59

00361624035TRLO1

XLON

19

124.20

12:35:09

00361624102TRLO1

XLON

70

124.20

12:35:09

00361624103TRLO1

XLON

161

124.20

12:35:09

00361624104TRLO1

XLON

503

124.00

12:45:19

00361624447TRLO1

XLON

61

124.00

12:45:19

00361624448TRLO1

XLON

70

124.00

12:45:19

00361624449TRLO1

XLON

522

124.20

12:47:37

00361624533TRLO1

XLON

58

124.20

12:47:37

00361624534TRLO1

XLON

20

124.20

12:48:33

00361624562TRLO1

XLON

660

124.20

12:59:22

00361624865TRLO1

XLON

628

124.00

12:59:22

00361624866TRLO1

XLON

640

124.00

13:20:55

00361625750TRLO1

XLON

499

124.00

13:33:03

00361626160TRLO1

XLON

150

124.00

13:33:03

00361626161TRLO1

XLON

4969

124.00

13:33:03

00361626162TRLO1

XLON

161

124.00

13:33:03

00361626163TRLO1

XLON

646

123.60

13:33:04

00361626165TRLO1

XLON

13

123.80

13:33:04

00361626166TRLO1

XLON

615

123.60

14:25:38

00361629383TRLO1

XLON

114

123.60

14:25:38

00361629384TRLO1

XLON

109

123.60

14:25:38

00361629385TRLO1

XLON

613

123.60

14:25:38

00361629386TRLO1

XLON

103

123.60

14:25:38

00361629387TRLO1

XLON

93

123.60

14:26:03

00361629394TRLO1

XLON

93

123.60

14:26:03

00361629395TRLO1

XLON

343

123.40

14:27:03

00361629437TRLO1

XLON

448

123.60

14:30:23

00361629600TRLO1

XLON

172

123.60

14:32:01

00361629700TRLO1

XLON

448

123.60

14:32:01

00361629701TRLO1

XLON

654

123.60

14:33:37

00361629805TRLO1

XLON

670

123.20

14:33:38

00361629808TRLO1

XLON

78

123.60

14:34:17

00361629881TRLO1

XLON

18

123.80

14:35:15

00361629978TRLO1

XLON

33

124.20

14:46:27

00361630769TRLO1

XLON

619

124.20

14:50:17

00361631029TRLO1

XLON

674

124.80

14:55:43

00361631355TRLO1

XLON

674

124.80

14:55:44

00361631356TRLO1

XLON

4791

124.80

14:55:44

00361631357TRLO1

XLON

632

124.40

14:55:44

00361631358TRLO1

XLON

36

124.40

14:57:16

00361631441TRLO1

XLON

346

124.40

14:59:26

00361631578TRLO1

XLON

250

124.40

15:07:50

00361632104TRLO1

XLON

382

124.40

15:07:50

00361632105TRLO1

XLON

626

124.20

15:07:50

00361632106TRLO1

XLON

562

124.00

15:10:48

00361632272TRLO1

XLON

562

123.80

15:37:55

00361634136TRLO1

XLON

85

123.80

15:37:55

00361634137TRLO1

XLON

667

123.80

15:56:00

00361635144TRLO1

XLON

654

123.60

16:01:32

00361635643TRLO1

XLON

500

123.80

16:05:11

00361635856TRLO1

XLON

289

124.00

16:05:26

00361635870TRLO1

XLON

663

123.80

16:05:26

00361635871TRLO1

XLON

179

124.00

16:05:26

00361635872TRLO1

XLON

161

124.00

16:05:26

00361635873TRLO1

XLON

400

124.00

16:06:29

00361635965TRLO1

XLON

252

124.00

16:06:42

00361635984TRLO1

XLON

148

124.00

16:07:12

00361636019TRLO1

XLON

651

123.80

16:07:12

00361636020TRLO1

XLON

463

123.60

16:08:03

00361636080TRLO1

XLON

188

123.60

16:08:57

00361636143TRLO1

XLON

462

123.60

16:08:57

00361636144TRLO1

XLON

1

123.60

16:08:57

00361636145TRLO1

XLON

650

123.60

16:08:57

00361636146TRLO1

XLON

200

123.80

16:13:22

00361636427TRLO1

XLON

168

123.80

16:13:22

00361636428TRLO1

XLON

186

123.80

16:13:22

00361636429TRLO1

XLON

186

123.80

16:13:22

00361636430TRLO1

XLON

491

123.40

16:13:27

00361636442TRLO1

XLON

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 408503
EQS News ID: 2231286

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

