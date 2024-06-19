|
Funding Circle Plc:
Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
19 June 2024
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the Company)
Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (PDMR)
Participation in the Share Incentive Plan
The Company announces that on 17 June 2024, PDMRs of the Company acquired a further interest in the Company's shares as a result of their participation in the Funding Circle Holdings plc Share Incentive Plan (the "SIP").
The SIP is an HMRC approved all employee share plan, under which employees are able to purchase 'Partnership Shares' using deductions from salary each month and/or make a lump sum payment from their salary. For each Partnership Share purchased employees receive two free 'Matching Shares'. This was an automated purchase instruction arranged with a third-party provider as per the SIP rules.
Details of the Partnership Shares acquired on behalf of, and the Matching Shares awarded to, PDMRs under the SIP, both of whom opted to make a lump sum payment in June 2024, are set out below:
Further information is set out below in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Acquisition of Partnership Shares
Award of Matching Shares
Enquiries:
Funding Circle:
Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com
Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com
Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
About Funding Circle:
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win. Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding – offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns. Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than £16bn in credit to c.150,000 businesses.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|GB00BG0TPX62
|DSH
|FCH
|2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|329016
|1928745
|EQS News Service
