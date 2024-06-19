+++ Österreichs Emittent des Jahres bestätigt ?? 18. Gesamtsieg für raiffeisenzertifikate.at beim Zertifikate Award Austria +++-w-
19.06.2024 09:59:01

Funding Circle Plc:

Funding Circle Plc (FCH)
Funding Circle Plc:

19-Jun-2024 / 08:59 GMT/BST

19 June 2024

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the Company)

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (PDMR)

 

Participation in the Share Incentive Plan

 

The Company announces that on 17 June 2024, PDMRs of the Company acquired a further interest in the Company's shares as a result of their participation in the Funding Circle Holdings plc Share Incentive Plan (the "SIP").

 

The SIP is an HMRC approved all employee share plan, under which employees are able to purchase 'Partnership Shares' using deductions from salary each month and/or make a lump sum payment from their salary. For each Partnership Share purchased employees receive two free 'Matching Shares'.  This was an automated purchase instruction arranged with a third-party provider as per the SIP rules.

 

Details of the Partnership Shares acquired on behalf of, and the Matching Shares awarded to, PDMRs under the SIP, both of whom opted to make a lump sum payment in June 2024, are set out below:

Name of PDMR

Number of Partnership Shares

Number of Matching Shares

Lisa Jacobs

2,185

4,370

Oliver White 

2,186

4,372

 

Further information is set out below in accordance with Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

 

Acquisition of Partnership Shares

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:
  1. Lisa Jacobs
  2. Oliver White

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:
  1. Chief Executive Officer
  2. Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

Funding Circle Holdings plc

b)

LEI:

2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each

 

b)

Identification code:

GB00BG0TPX62

c)

Nature of the transaction:

Acquisition of Partnership Shares under the Funding Circle Holdings plc Share Incentive Plan

d)

Price(s) and volume(s):

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)
  1. 82.35 pence

2,185
  1. 82.35 pence

2,186

 

e)

Aggregated information:

 

Aggregated volume:

 

Price:

 

Aggregated

volume

Aggregated price (weighted average)
  1. 2,185

82.35 pence
  1. 2,186

 82.35 pence

 

f)

Date of the transaction:

17 June 2024

g)

Place of the transaction

The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

Award of Matching Shares

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:
  1. Lisa Jacobs
  2. Oliver White

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status:
  1. Chief Executive Officer
  2. Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

Funding Circle Holdings plc

b)

LEI:

2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument:

Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each

 

b)

Identification code:

GB00BG0TPX62

c)

Nature of the transaction:

Award of Matching Shares under the Funding Circle Holdings plc Share Incentive Plan

d)

Price(s) and volume(s):

 

Price

Volume(s)
  1. Nil

4,370
  1. Nil

4,372

 

e)

Aggregated information:

 

 

Aggregated

volume

Aggregated price (weighted average)
  1. 4,370

Nil

 
  1. 4,372 

Nil

 

 

f)

Date of the transaction:

17 June 2024

g)

Place of the transaction

The London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

 

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

 

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win.   Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding – offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology.  For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns.  Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than £16bn in credit to c.150,000 businesses.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 329016
EQS News ID: 1928745

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

