Funding Circle Plc: Buyback Programme Update

16 October 2024

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

Funding Circle Holdings plc

(the “Company”)



Completion of Share Buyback Programme

and Commencement of Further Share Buyback Programme

The Company announces that on 15 October 2024 it completed an initial £25 million share buyback programme, with the Company repurchasing a total of 27,308,339 ordinary shares of £0.001 each in its share capital (the “Ordinary Shares”) equating to 7.56% of the Company’s issued and outstanding capital. Following the cancellation of the repurchased Ordinary Shares, Funding Circle has 333,994,804 Ordinary Shares in issue.

Having stated its intent on 5 September, the Company now announces the commencement of a further discretionary share buyback programme (the “Programme”) to purchase Ordinary Shares up to a maximum consideration of £25 million.

It is expected that, unless terminated earlier, the Programme will end on the date on which the total GBP purchase price of all Ordinary Shares purchased by the Company pursuant to the Programme is equal to, or as close as possible to, £25 million. It is intended that any purchased Ordinary Shares will be cancelled. The Company has appointed its broker, Investec Bank plc (“Investec”), to manage the Programme on its behalf.

Any purchases of Ordinary Shares by the Company in relation to the Programme will be carried out on the London Stock Exchange in compliance with the relevant conditions for trading, restrictions regarding time and volume, disclosure and reporting obligations, and price conditions. The Programme will be carried out in accordance with the parameters prescribed by the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) and Chapter 12 of the Financial Conduct Authority’s Listing Rules using the average daily volume of Ordinary Shares traded in September 2024, being the month preceding the month of this announcement. The Company may repurchase up to 50% of this average daily volume.

Subject to available distributable reserves, the Programme will be conducted in accordance with and under the terms of the general authority granted to the Board of Directors of the Company by its shareholders at its Annual General Meeting held on 15 May 2024 (the “2024 AGM”), which authority will expire at the end of the next Annual General Meeting of the Company in May 2025 (the “2025 AGM”). Pursuant to the 2024 AGM authority, the maximum number of Ordinary Shares that can be bought back by the Company is 54,085,678, representing 15% of Ordinary Shares in issue as at 20 March 2024. Following the expiry of the 2024 AGM repurchase authority, or to the extent that the Company meets the limit of that authority prior to the 2025 AGM, Funding Circle will seek further repurchase authority at the 2025 AGM or an earlier General Meeting.

ENDS

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com

Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822

Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK’s leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win. Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding – offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology. For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns. Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than £16bn in credit to c.150,000 businesses.