Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

Funding Circle Holdings

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

16.01.2026 18:10:36

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
16-Jan-2026 / 17:10 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

16 January 2026
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:
Date of purchase: 16 January 2026
Number of ordinary shares purchased: 63,831
Highest price paid per share: 130.00p
Lowest price paid per share: 128.00p
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 129.1956p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 3,023,977 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,717,599 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).
The figure of 301,717,599 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:
 
Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume
LSE 129.1956p  63,831

Individual information:
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Transaction reference number Trading venue
82 128.60 08:38:25 00370644692TRLO1 XLON
630 129.00 08:46:19 00370648760TRLO1 XLON
32 129.20 09:01:05 00370654568TRLO1 XLON
640 128.80 09:01:22 00370654687TRLO1 XLON
639 128.60 09:06:31 00370657039TRLO1 XLON
1 128.60 09:20:32 00370662907TRLO1 XLON
618 128.40 09:21:19 00370663189TRLO1 XLON
644 128.60 10:21:21 00370688354TRLO1 XLON
42 128.80 10:40:24 00370689339TRLO1 XLON
156 128.80 10:40:24 00370689340TRLO1 XLON
1253 128.80 10:51:24 00370690117TRLO1 XLON
482 129.00 10:51:49 00370690132TRLO1 XLON
75 129.00 10:51:49 00370690133TRLO1 XLON
597 128.60 10:54:57 00370690539TRLO1 XLON
57 129.60 11:41:04 00370692725TRLO1 XLON
607 129.60 11:49:17 00370692969TRLO1 XLON
607 129.40 11:50:51 00370693007TRLO1 XLON
1281 129.20 11:58:43 00370693264TRLO1 XLON
1193 129.20 12:04:37 00370693663TRLO1 XLON
623 129.20 12:26:14 00370694682TRLO1 XLON
615 129.20 12:26:15 00370694690TRLO1 XLON
620 129.20 12:26:36 00370694751TRLO1 XLON
614 129.20 12:26:37 00370694752TRLO1 XLON
343 129.20 12:26:54 00370694781TRLO1 XLON
261 129.20 12:26:54 00370694782TRLO1 XLON
200 129.20 12:27:10 00370694804TRLO1 XLON
400 129.20 12:27:10 00370694805TRLO1 XLON
600 129.00 12:39:31 00370695288TRLO1 XLON
875 129.60 12:48:59 00370695660TRLO1 XLON
560 129.80 12:49:08 00370695668TRLO1 XLON
11 129.80 12:49:18 00370695687TRLO1 XLON
4251 130.00 12:49:47 00370695697TRLO1 XLON
610 129.80 12:49:49 00370695699TRLO1 XLON
607 130.00 12:50:30 00370695786TRLO1 XLON
594 129.80 12:50:47 00370695804TRLO1 XLON
621 129.60 13:07:20 00370696437TRLO1 XLON
20000 129.40 13:08:28 00370696477TRLO1 XLON
598 129.40 13:21:57 00370696990TRLO1 XLON
597 129.40 13:21:57 00370696991TRLO1 XLON
1259 129.20 13:22:00 00370696993TRLO1 XLON
623 129.20 13:30:11 00370697319TRLO1 XLON
555 129.20 13:31:33 00370697371TRLO1 XLON
46 129.20 13:31:33 00370697372TRLO1 XLON
471 129.00 13:31:34 00370697373TRLO1 XLON
182 129.00 13:34:14 00370697570TRLO1 XLON
471 129.00 13:34:14 00370697571TRLO1 XLON
604 128.80 13:42:26 00370697867TRLO1 XLON
647 128.40 13:45:55 00370697998TRLO1 XLON
602 129.00 14:19:06 00370699653TRLO1 XLON
633 128.80 14:31:27 00370700487TRLO1 XLON
604 128.40 14:59:55 00370702274TRLO1 XLON
1 128.00 15:05:08 00370702897TRLO1 XLON
230 129.00 15:25:31 00370704116TRLO1 XLON
168 129.00 15:25:31 00370704117TRLO1 XLON
580 129.00 15:25:31 00370704118TRLO1 XLON
596 128.80 15:26:05 00370704155TRLO1 XLON
596 129.00 15:26:05 00370704156TRLO1 XLON
663 129.00 15:26:05 00370704157TRLO1 XLON
647 128.80 15:30:21 00370704364TRLO1 XLON
1956 129.00 15:39:13 00370704982TRLO1 XLON
1231 128.80 15:39:27 00370704991TRLO1 XLON
637 128.80 15:47:31 00370705454TRLO1 XLON
192 128.60 15:48:07 00370705494TRLO1 XLON
460 128.60 15:48:07 00370705495TRLO1 XLON
597 128.40 15:55:11 00370705929TRLO1 XLON
35 128.40 15:55:11 00370705930TRLO1 XLON
100 128.60 16:03:42 00370706616TRLO1 XLON
539 128.60 16:03:42 00370706617TRLO1 XLON
40 128.60 16:12:20 00370707145TRLO1 XLON
230 128.60 16:12:26 00370707150TRLO1 XLON
2158 128.80 16:12:26 00370707151TRLO1 XLON
580 128.80 16:12:26 00370707152TRLO1 XLON
1022 128.60 16:12:27 00370707158TRLO1 XLON
640 128.40 16:12:27 00370707159TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -
Enquiries:
Funding Circle:
Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol
Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse
 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 415263
EQS News ID: 2261696

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

