13.01.2026 18:26:45

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

13-Jan-2026 / 17:26 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

13 January 2026

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

13 January 2026

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

64,398

Highest price paid per share:

128.60p

Lowest price paid per share:

126.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

127.4018p

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,847,424 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,894,152 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 301,894,152 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

127.4018p

64,398

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

584

126.00

10:57:03

00370256654TRLO1

XLON

614

126.00

10:57:03

00370256655TRLO1

XLON

353

126.00

10:57:04

00370256656TRLO1

XLON

262

126.00

10:57:04

00370256657TRLO1

XLON

246

126.00

10:57:09

00370256659TRLO1

XLON

623

126.20

10:57:11

00370256662TRLO1

XLON

300

126.60

10:57:11

00370256663TRLO1

XLON

622

126.40

10:57:17

00370256685TRLO1

XLON

531

126.40

10:57:21

00370256688TRLO1

XLON

91

126.40

10:57:21

00370256689TRLO1

XLON

225

127.40

11:08:31

00370257121TRLO1

XLON

592

128.20

11:10:35

00370257228TRLO1

XLON

592

128.20

11:10:35

00370257229TRLO1

XLON

589

128.00

11:13:32

00370257383TRLO1

XLON

49

128.00

11:13:32

00370257384TRLO1

XLON

25000

127.40

11:16:50

00370257474TRLO1

XLON

614

127.40

11:19:32

00370257587TRLO1

XLON

718

127.40

11:27:50

00370257853TRLO1

XLON

548

127.40

11:27:50

00370257854TRLO1

XLON

1198

127.20

11:27:51

00370257858TRLO1

XLON

523

127.80

12:00:05

00370259388TRLO1

XLON

599

127.60

12:00:05

00370259390TRLO1

XLON

547

127.20

12:25:49

00370260200TRLO1

XLON

73

127.20

12:25:49

00370260201TRLO1

XLON

136

127.60

12:59:51

00370261578TRLO1

XLON

100

127.60

12:59:51

00370261579TRLO1

XLON

123

127.60

13:00:08

00370261582TRLO1

XLON

156

127.80

13:13:54

00370261982TRLO1

XLON

1161

127.80

13:13:54

00370261983TRLO1

XLON

617

127.60

13:13:58

00370261984TRLO1

XLON

597

127.80

13:32:34

00370262779TRLO1

XLON

316

127.60

13:32:35

00370262784TRLO1

XLON

592

127.40

13:32:42

00370262797TRLO1

XLON

591

127.40

13:32:42

00370262798TRLO1

XLON

592

127.40

13:33:21

00370262835TRLO1

XLON

599

127.40

13:59:42

00370264094TRLO1

XLON

642

127.20

13:59:43

00370264103TRLO1

XLON

1836

127.40

14:10:40

00370264682TRLO1

XLON

639

127.40

14:18:15

00370265118TRLO1

XLON

585

127.40

14:18:21

00370265124TRLO1

XLON

631

128.20

14:29:18

00370265489TRLO1

XLON

642

128.00

14:29:18

00370265490TRLO1

XLON

84

128.20

14:35:17

00370265740TRLO1

XLON

1

128.00

14:45:20

00370266455TRLO1

XLON

785

128.60

14:47:00

00370266619TRLO1

XLON

158

128.40

14:48:21

00370266962TRLO1

XLON

435

128.40

14:48:21

00370266963TRLO1

XLON

3

128.20

14:49:21

00370267199TRLO1

XLON

632

128.20

14:49:21

00370267200TRLO1

XLON

635

128.20

14:49:21

00370267201TRLO1

XLON

625

128.00

14:49:24

00370267204TRLO1

XLON

642

128.00

14:56:06

00370267802TRLO1

XLON

629

127.80

15:02:40

00370268529TRLO1

XLON

116

127.60

15:02:54

00370268540TRLO1

XLON

327

128.20

15:06:20

00370268970TRLO1

XLON

21

128.20

15:06:20

00370268971TRLO1

XLON

90

128.40

15:17:04

00370269853TRLO1

XLON

66

128.40

15:17:04

00370269854TRLO1

XLON

587

128.00

15:17:04

00370269855TRLO1

XLON

626

127.60

15:27:23

00370270665TRLO1

XLON

626

127.80

15:27:23

00370270666TRLO1

XLON

476

127.80

15:27:23

00370270667TRLO1

XLON

342

127.80

15:27:23

00370270668TRLO1

XLON

637

127.80

15:27:23

00370270669TRLO1

XLON

174

127.80

15:28:05

00370270714TRLO1

XLON

311

127.80

15:28:05

00370270715TRLO1

XLON

718

128.00

15:29:17

00370270792TRLO1

XLON

637

127.40

15:31:31

00370271064TRLO1

XLON

604

127.00

15:35:24

00370271474TRLO1

XLON

6

126.80

15:35:33

00370271485TRLO1

XLON

400

126.80

15:35:33

00370271486TRLO1

XLON

212

126.80

15:35:33

00370271487TRLO1

XLON

143

126.60

15:44:12

00370272403TRLO1

XLON

718

126.80

16:04:19

00370273605TRLO1

XLON

2273

127.00

16:07:54

00370273771TRLO1

XLON

1196

127.00

16:07:55

00370273774TRLO1

XLON

530

126.80

16:07:55

00370273775TRLO1

XLON

94

126.80

16:07:55

00370273776TRLO1

XLON

605

126.60

16:08:24

00370273801TRLO1

XLON

586

126.60

16:09:59

00370273871TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 414743
EQS News ID: 2259518

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

