Funding Circle Holdings Aktie

Funding Circle Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6WD / ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
15.01.2026 18:21:05

POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH)
POS-Transaction in Own Shares

15-Jan-2026 / 17:21 GMT/BST

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19

 

15 January 2026

 

Funding Circle Holdings plc
Transaction in own shares

The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc (“Investec”) as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025:

Date of purchase:

15 January 2026

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

63,113

Highest price paid per share:

128.40p

Lowest price paid per share:

126.00p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

126.9709p

 

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 2,960,146 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 301,781,430 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 301,781,430 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

 

Aggregate information:

 

Venue

Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

LSE

126.9709p

 63,113

 

Individual information:

 

Number of ordinary shares purchased

Transaction price (GBp share)

Time of transaction (UK Time)

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

599

126.20

08:19:04

00370487383TRLO1

XLON

45

126.20

08:50:03

00370489452TRLO1

XLON

556

126.60

09:10:33

00370490427TRLO1

XLON

200

126.60

09:18:54

00370490725TRLO1

XLON

739

126.60

09:19:00

00370490730TRLO1

XLON

300

126.40

09:24:41

00370490968TRLO1

XLON

200

126.40

09:24:41

00370490969TRLO1

XLON

6

126.40

09:24:41

00370490970TRLO1

XLON

596

126.40

09:25:34

00370491007TRLO1

XLON

28

126.40

09:35:44

00370491396TRLO1

XLON

597

126.60

09:35:44

00370491397TRLO1

XLON

9

126.40

09:35:45

00370491399TRLO1

XLON

597

126.80

09:57:38

00370492489TRLO1

XLON

645

126.60

10:03:38

00370492809TRLO1

XLON

621

126.60

10:06:48

00370492969TRLO1

XLON

787

127.00

10:44:06

00370494547TRLO1

XLON

601

127.00

10:58:46

00370495183TRLO1

XLON

630

126.20

11:34:27

00370496445TRLO1

XLON

464

126.40

11:34:27

00370496446TRLO1

XLON

1349

126.40

11:34:27

00370496447TRLO1

XLON

200

126.60

11:34:27

00370496448TRLO1

XLON

682

126.60

11:34:27

00370496449TRLO1

XLON

630

126.20

11:46:54

00370496932TRLO1

XLON

683

126.80

12:12:42

00370498098TRLO1

XLON

641

126.80

12:28:23

00370498661TRLO1

XLON

641

126.80

12:32:44

00370498818TRLO1

XLON

627

126.80

13:18:47

00370500609TRLO1

XLON

1182

126.80

13:18:54

00370500614TRLO1

XLON

636

126.80

13:20:01

00370500657TRLO1

XLON

641

126.60

13:28:50

00370501008TRLO1

XLON

6

126.60

13:32:53

00370501197TRLO1

XLON

641

126.60

13:32:53

00370501198TRLO1

XLON

735

126.40

13:46:21

00370501828TRLO1

XLON

119

126.40

13:46:21

00370501829TRLO1

XLON

1273

126.20

13:46:21

00370501830TRLO1

XLON

631

126.40

13:46:21

00370501831TRLO1

XLON

189

126.40

13:46:21

00370501832TRLO1

XLON

524

126.40

13:46:32

00370501834TRLO1

XLON

189

126.40

13:46:32

00370501835TRLO1

XLON

1273

126.20

13:46:32

00370501836TRLO1

XLON

141

126.60

14:11:30

00370503281TRLO1

XLON

1240

126.60

14:26:26

00370504201TRLO1

XLON

340

126.40

14:31:57

00370504667TRLO1

XLON

301

126.80

14:33:56

00370504896TRLO1

XLON

306

126.40

14:41:51

00370505531TRLO1

XLON

340

126.40

14:41:51

00370505532TRLO1

XLON

1240

126.40

14:45:33

00370505807TRLO1

XLON

680

126.40

14:45:33

00370505808TRLO1

XLON

623

126.00

14:46:42

00370505921TRLO1

XLON

475

126.40

15:10:32

00370509385TRLO1

XLON

444

126.40

15:19:09

00370510421TRLO1

XLON

400

126.20

15:23:04

00370510693TRLO1

XLON

201

126.20

15:23:04

00370510694TRLO1

XLON

601

126.20

15:23:05

00370510695TRLO1

XLON

601

126.20

15:51:41

00370512889TRLO1

XLON

399

126.60

15:51:42

00370512890TRLO1

XLON

368

126.60

15:51:42

00370512891TRLO1

XLON

400

126.60

15:51:42

00370512892TRLO1

XLON

66

126.60

15:51:42

00370512893TRLO1

XLON

80

126.60

15:51:42

00370512894TRLO1

XLON

260

126.60

15:51:42

00370512895TRLO1

XLON

288

126.60

15:51:42

00370512896TRLO1

XLON

128

126.60

15:51:42

00370512897TRLO1

XLON

400

126.60

15:51:42

00370512898TRLO1

XLON

80

126.60

15:51:42

00370512899TRLO1

XLON

66

126.60

15:51:42

00370512900TRLO1

XLON

368

126.60

15:51:42

00370512901TRLO1

XLON

400

126.60

15:51:42

00370512902TRLO1

XLON

66

126.60

15:51:42

00370512903TRLO1

XLON

80

126.60

15:51:42

00370512904TRLO1

XLON

368

126.60

15:51:42

00370512905TRLO1

XLON

309

127.00

15:52:49

00370512978TRLO1

XLON

306

127.00

15:52:49

00370512979TRLO1

XLON

598

127.00

15:52:51

00370512992TRLO1

XLON

637

126.80

15:55:16

00370513197TRLO1

XLON

598

126.80

15:55:25

00370513220TRLO1

XLON

645

126.80

15:55:29

00370513233TRLO1

XLON

636

126.80

15:55:32

00370513236TRLO1

XLON

1258

127.60

16:00:51

00370513664TRLO1

XLON

1201

127.40

16:00:51

00370513665TRLO1

XLON

1216

127.20

16:00:51

00370513668TRLO1

XLON

1245

127.20

16:00:51

00370513669TRLO1

XLON

1258

127.00

16:00:51

00370513673TRLO1

XLON

3582

128.00

16:01:10

00370513707TRLO1

XLON

1241

127.60

16:01:23

00370513729TRLO1

XLON

621

127.60

16:01:23

00370513730TRLO1

XLON

1089

127.80

16:01:23

00370513731TRLO1

XLON

617

127.80

16:01:23

00370513732TRLO1

XLON

1826

127.40

16:01:28

00370513744TRLO1

XLON

1268

127.60

16:02:34

00370513825TRLO1

XLON

604

127.40

16:04:35

00370514002TRLO1

XLON

4941

127.60

16:07:02

00370514315TRLO1

XLON

638

127.60

16:09:31

00370514546TRLO1

XLON

622

127.80

16:10:02

00370514649TRLO1

XLON

635

127.60

16:10:26

00370514685TRLO1

XLON

1861

127.60

16:11:27

00370514738TRLO1

XLON

199

128.40

16:18:58

00370515429TRLO1

XLON

 

 

 

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com
Tony Nicol

Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com
 

Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822
Stephen Malthouse

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
Category Code: POS
TIDM: FCH
LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19
Sequence No.: 415039
EQS News ID: 2260956

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Funding Circle Holdings PLC Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
16.01.26
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
15.01.26
 POS-Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
14.01.26