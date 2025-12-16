Galenica further expands online offering and acquires majority stake in Puravita

As of beginning of January 2026, Galenica will increase its investment in Puravita AG from 34% to 80% and therefore become the majority shareholder. By taking this step, Galenica is further diversifying its business and pursuing its strategy of optimally linking digital and on-site offerings. In addition to the broad local pharmacy network that includes Amavita, Sun Store and Coop Vitality, their online shops and the joint venture with Redcare in the online-only pharmacy market, Galenica strengthens its offering in the drugstore sector and in particular in the over-the-counter range.

Stephan Mignot, Chief Marketing Pharmacies and member of the Executive Committee of Galenica, says: “Puravita convinces with its excellent customer focus and is very well positioned on the market. With this majority holding, Galenica strengthens its digital offering for customers.”

Relevance in the growing online market

Puravita has many years of experience in online sales and digital customer interaction. Headquartered in Speicher (AR), the company boasts one of the largest online ranges for pharmacies, drugstores and health food retailers in Switzerland, offering over 45,000 products. The online business is a key growth driver in the areas of health and well-being. With its majority holding in Puravita, Galenica is expanding its business beyond pharmacies.

At the same time, Puravita benefits from Galenica’s market position and infrastructure, particularly in the areas of logistics, product range and marketing. Puravita was founded in 2016 and has been a partner of Galenica since 2020. The company has 48 employees, generates net sales of around CHF 22 million and will continue to be managed by founder Michael Sonderegger.