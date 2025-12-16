Galenica Aktie

Galenica für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2DN0K / ISIN: CH0360674466

16.12.2025 13:55:03

Galenica further expands online offering and acquires majority stake in Puravita

Galenica AG / Key word(s): Takeover
Galenica further expands online offering and acquires majority stake in Puravita

16.12.2025 / 13:55 CET/CEST

Press release

  • Galenica increases its investment in Puravita to 80% and further expands its digital presence. 
  • In doing so, Galenica is expanding its online offering in the drugstore and over-the-counter range.

As of beginning of January 2026, Galenica will increase its investment in Puravita AG from 34% to 80% and therefore become the majority shareholder. By taking this step, Galenica is further diversifying its business and pursuing its strategy of optimally linking digital and on-site offerings. In addition to the broad local pharmacy network that includes Amavita, Sun Store and Coop Vitality, their online shops and the joint venture with Redcare in the online-only pharmacy market, Galenica strengthens its offering in the drugstore sector and in particular in the over-the-counter range.

 

Stephan Mignot, Chief Marketing Pharmacies and member of the Executive Committee of Galenica, says: “Puravita convinces with its excellent customer focus and is very well positioned on the market. With this majority holding, Galenica strengthens its digital offering for customers.”

 

Relevance in the growing online market

Puravita has many years of experience in online sales and digital customer interaction. Headquartered in Speicher (AR), the company boasts one of the largest online ranges for pharmacies, drugstores and health food retailers in Switzerland, offering over 45,000 products. The online business is a key growth driver in the areas of health and well-being. With its majority holding in Puravita, Galenica is expanding its business beyond pharmacies.

 

At the same time, Puravita benefits from Galenica’s market position and infrastructure, particularly in the areas of logistics, product range and marketing. Puravita was founded in 2016 and has been a partner of Galenica since 2020. The company has 48 employees, generates net sales of around CHF 22 million and will continue to be managed by founder Michael Sonderegger.

Dates for the diary

22 January 2026

Galenica Group sales update 2025

10 March 2026

Publication of Annual Results of the Galenica Group 2025

21 April 2026

Annual General Meeting of Galenica Ltd.

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Media Relations:
Tel. +41 58 852 85 17
E-Mail: media@galenica.com		  

Welcome to the Galenica network!
Around 8,000 employees at Galenica work tirelessly to improve the health and well-being of the people of Switzerland every day. With its pharmacies, pharmaceutical logistics providers, products, services and home care, Galenica has a broad and successful position in the market. We are shaping the future of healthcare in collaboration with our strong partners – by drawing on the diverse skills and extensive expertise of our entire network. Our ambition is to fulfil the needs of customers and patients in the Swiss healthcare market seamlessly, efficiently and personally.

Galenica is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, GALE, security number 36,067,446). Additional information about Galenica can be found at www.galenica.com.


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Galenica AG
Untermattweg 8
3027 Bern
Switzerland
Phone: +41 058 852 81 11
E-mail: info@galenica.com
Internet: https://www.galenica.com
ISIN: CH0360674466
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2245932

 
End of News EQS News Service

2245932  16.12.2025 CET/CEST

