Galenica Aktie
WKN DE: A2DN0K / ISIN: CH0360674466
|
16.12.2025 13:55:03
Galenica further expands online offering and acquires majority stake in Puravita
|
Galenica AG
/ Key word(s): Takeover
Press release
As of beginning of January 2026, Galenica will increase its investment in Puravita AG from 34% to 80% and therefore become the majority shareholder. By taking this step, Galenica is further diversifying its business and pursuing its strategy of optimally linking digital and on-site offerings. In addition to the broad local pharmacy network that includes Amavita, Sun Store and Coop Vitality, their online shops and the joint venture with Redcare in the online-only pharmacy market, Galenica strengthens its offering in the drugstore sector and in particular in the over-the-counter range.
Stephan Mignot, Chief Marketing Pharmacies and member of the Executive Committee of Galenica, says: “Puravita convinces with its excellent customer focus and is very well positioned on the market. With this majority holding, Galenica strengthens its digital offering for customers.”
Relevance in the growing online market
Puravita has many years of experience in online sales and digital customer interaction. Headquartered in Speicher (AR), the company boasts one of the largest online ranges for pharmacies, drugstores and health food retailers in Switzerland, offering over 45,000 products. The online business is a key growth driver in the areas of health and well-being. With its majority holding in Puravita, Galenica is expanding its business beyond pharmacies.
At the same time, Puravita benefits from Galenica’s market position and infrastructure, particularly in the areas of logistics, product range and marketing. Puravita was founded in 2016 and has been a partner of Galenica since 2020. The company has 48 employees, generates net sales of around CHF 22 million and will continue to be managed by founder Michael Sonderegger.
Dates for the diary
For further information, please contact:
Welcome to the Galenica network!
Galenica is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, GALE, security number 36,067,446). Additional information about Galenica can be found at www.galenica.com.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Galenica AG
|Untermattweg 8
|3027 Bern
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 058 852 81 11
|E-mail:
|info@galenica.com
|Internet:
|https://www.galenica.com
|ISIN:
|CH0360674466
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2245932
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2245932 16.12.2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Galenica AGmehr Nachrichten
|
13:55
|Galenica baut Online-Angebot weiter aus und übernimmt Mehrheit an Puravita (EQS Group)
|
13:55
|Galenica further expands online offering and acquires majority stake in Puravita (EQS Group)
|
03.12.25
|SPI-Titel Galenica-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Galenica von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
26.11.25
|SPI-Papier Galenica-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Galenica von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
19.11.25
|SPI-Titel Galenica-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Galenica von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25
|Galenica platziert erfolgreich Anleihe über CHF 250 Millionen (EQS Group)
|
10.11.25
|Galenica successfully places a bond of over CHF 250 million (EQS Group)
|
05.11.25
|SPI-Papier Galenica-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Galenica von vor 5 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Galenica AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Galenica AG
|99,40
|-0,55%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWichtige US-Daten im Fokus: ATX-Anleger zurückhaltend -- DAX auf rotem Terrain -- US-Börsen stabil erwartet -- Asiens Börsen schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am zweiten Handelstag der Woche wenig bewegt. Am deutschen Markt prägen Verluste das Bild. Die Wall Street dürfte wenig bewegt starten. In Fernost dominieren die Bären das Börsengeschehen.