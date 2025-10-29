Garmin Aktie
WKN DE: A1C06B / ISIN: CH0114405324
|
29.10.2025 12:12:00
Garmin Ltd Q3 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates
(RTTNews) - Garmin Ltd (GRMN) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year in line with the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $401.61 million, or $2.08 per share. This compares with $399.11 million, or $2.07 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Garmin Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $385.59 million or $1.99 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.99 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 11.6% to $1.770 billion from $1.586 billion last year.
Garmin Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $401.61 Mln. vs. $399.11 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.08 vs. $2.07 last year. -Revenue: $1.770 Bln vs. $1.586 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.15 Full year revenue guidance: $7.10 Bln
