WKN DE: A1C06B / ISIN: CH0114405324

29.10.2025 12:12:00

Garmin Ltd Q3 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Garmin Ltd (GRMN) released a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $401.61 million, or $2.08 per share. This compares with $399.11 million, or $2.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Garmin Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $385.59 million or $1.99 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.99 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.6% to $1.770 billion from $1.586 billion last year.

Garmin Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $401.61 Mln. vs. $399.11 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.08 vs. $2.07 last year. -Revenue: $1.770 Bln vs. $1.586 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $8.15 Full year revenue guidance: $7.10 Bln

