|
06.09.2024 16:49:43
Genel Energy PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding
|
Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
6 September 2024
Genel Energy plc
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF A TRANSACTION BY A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES
On 6 September 2024, Yetik K. Mert notified the Company that on 6 September 2024, he purchased 81,000 Ordinary Shares in Genel Energy plc at a price of £0.75495 per share. Yetik K. Mert is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Genel Energy plc.
The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation provides further detail.
-ends-
For further information, please contact:
Notes to editors:
Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|GENL
|LEI Code:
|549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|345413
|EQS News ID:
|1983617
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Genel Energy Plcmehr Nachrichten
|
06.09.24
|Genel Energy PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
02.09.24
|Genel Energy PLC: Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director (EQS Group)
|
17.07.24
|Genel Energy PLC: Notice of Half Year Results and Investor Presentation (EQS Group)
|
09.05.24
|Genel Energy PLC: Results of AGM (EQS Group)
|
09.05.24
|Genel Energy PLC: Trading and operations update (EQS Group)
|
30.04.24
|Genel Energy PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
04.04.24
|Genel Energy PLC: Report on payments to governments (EQS Group)
|
04.04.24
|Genel Energy PLC: Posting of Annual Report and Notice of AGM (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Genel Energy Plcmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Genel Energy Plc
|0,84
|-2,99%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX zum Handelsende weit im Minus -- US-Börsen schwach -- Börsen in Asien schließen in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt erlitt am letzten Handelstag der Woche kräftige Verluste, und auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt fiel letztlich tief. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Freitag Verluste. Die Börsen in Asien bewegten sich am Freitag im Minus.