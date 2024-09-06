Genel Energy PLC: Director / PDMR Shareholding

6 September 2024

Genel Energy plc

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF A TRANSACTION BY A PERSON DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES



On 6 September 2024, Yetik K. Mert notified the Company that on 6 September 2024, he purchased 81,000 Ordinary Shares in Genel Energy plc at a price of £0.75495 per share. Yetik K. Mert is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Genel Energy plc.

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation provides further detail.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Yetik K. Mert 2 Reason for Notification a) Position/status Independent Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuers, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Genel Energy plc b) LEI 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be replaced for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 10 pence each JE00B55Q3P39 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volumes(s) £0.75495 per share 81,000 d) Aggregated information



-Aggregated volume -Price 81,000 £61,150.95 e) Date of the transaction 6 September 2024 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

-ends-

For further information, please contact:

Genel Energy Luke Clements +44 20 7659 5100 Vigo Consulting Patrick d’Ancona +44 20 7830 9700

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). Genel has low-cost and low-carbon production from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and continues to seek opportunities to add new resilient and cash-generative assets to its portfolio. For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com