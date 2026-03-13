Genel Energy Aktie

WKN DE: A1JBXU / ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39

13.03.2026 08:00:09

Genel Energy PLC: Directorate Change

Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
Genel Energy PLC: Directorate Change

13-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

13 March 2026

 

Genel Energy plc

 

Directorate Change

 

Genel Energy plc ('Genel') announces that Sir Dominick Chilcott has indicated his intention to retire from the Board of Genel at the AGM in May 2026.

 

Sir Dominick Chilcott has served for just under two years at Genel as Non-Executive Director, a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee.

 

Patrick Allman-Ward, Chair of Genel Energy, said:

 

“In my short time at Genel it has been a pleasure to work with Sir Dominick and benefit from his geopolitical knowledge and experience.  On behalf of the Board, we wish him all the best with his other commitments.”

 

 

-ends-

 

For further information, please contact:

Genel Energy

Luke Clements

+44 20 7659 5100

 

 

Vigo Consulting

Patrick d’Ancona 

+44 20 7390 0230

 

 

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330
Category Code: BOA
TIDM: GENL
LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94
Sequence No.: 420928
EQS News ID: 2290786

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

