GFL Environmental Aktie

GFL Environmental für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PUD4 / ISIN: CA36168Q1046

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13.04.2026 13:10:25

GFL To Acquire SECURE

(RTTNews) - GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL, GFL.TO) and SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp. (SES.TO) have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which GFL has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of SECURE for C$24.75 per share, representing an enterprise value of approximately C$6.4 billion. The consideration will be satisfied through a combination of 80% in GFL subordinate voting shares and 20% in cash. SECURE operates a diversified waste management platform in Western Canada and North Dakota through its vertically integrated network of assets across over 80 locations.

"The transaction reinforces GFL's goal of creating long-term equity value for our shareholders and is expected to significantly accelerate the achievement of the multi-year financial targets we outlined at our Investor Day in early 2025. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Adjusted Free Cash Flow per share by 12% to 15%," said Patrick Dovigi, Founder and CEO of GFL.

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