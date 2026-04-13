GFL Environmental Aktie
WKN DE: A2PUD4 / ISIN: CA36168Q1046
|
13.04.2026 13:10:25
GFL To Acquire SECURE
(RTTNews) - GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL, GFL.TO) and SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp. (SES.TO) have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which GFL has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of SECURE for C$24.75 per share, representing an enterprise value of approximately C$6.4 billion. The consideration will be satisfied through a combination of 80% in GFL subordinate voting shares and 20% in cash. SECURE operates a diversified waste management platform in Western Canada and North Dakota through its vertically integrated network of assets across over 80 locations.
"The transaction reinforces GFL's goal of creating long-term equity value for our shareholders and is expected to significantly accelerate the achievement of the multi-year financial targets we outlined at our Investor Day in early 2025. The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to Adjusted Free Cash Flow per share by 12% to 15%," said Patrick Dovigi, Founder and CEO of GFL.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GFL Environmental Inc Registered Shs Subordinate Voting When Issued
|
14.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: GFL Environmental stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
10.02.26
|Ausblick: GFL Environmental legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
27.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: GFL Environmental gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
04.11.25
|Ausblick: GFL Environmental zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
21.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: GFL Environmental stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu GFL Environmental Inc Registered Shs Subordinate Voting When Issued
Aktien in diesem Artikel
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnung auf Lösung im Iran-Konflikt: ATX verliert schließlich leicht -- DAX schließt wenig verändert -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich unentschlossen, während sich der deutsche Leitindex auf Richtungssuche begeben hat. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich zum Wochenmitte in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mit Zuschlägen.