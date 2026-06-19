Oracle Aktie
WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054
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19.06.2026 04:27:47
GitLab vs. Oracle: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Are you looking for a fast-moving software challenger or a mature cloud titan? Deciding between GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) requires weighing rapid expansion against established profitability and heavy infrastructure investment.GitLab focuses on streamlining the software development lifecycle through a single application, while Oracle provides the massive cloud and database backends that power global enterprises. These companies represent two different ways to invest in the digital transformation currently reshaping every major industry.GitLab provides an intelligent orchestration platform for DevSecOps that helps organizations build, test, and secure software in one place. This unified approach is popular among tech stocks because it eliminates the need for teams to manage dozens of disconnected tools. More than 50% of the Fortune 100 companies use GitLab, leveraging its direct sales and partner network to scale their software development.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Gitlab Inc Registered Shs -A-
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01.06.26
|Ausblick: Gitlab A legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
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02.03.26
|Ausblick: Gitlab A stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)