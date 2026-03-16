Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
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16.03.2026 11:00:00
Got $5,000? 2 Quantum Computing Stocks That Insiders Haven't Stopped Buying
Quantum computers can process certain tasks much faster than classical computers, but they're larger, more expensive, and consume more power. They also tend to output a higher percentage of errors. But over the next decade, those computers will likely become smaller, cheaper, more power-efficient, and more accurate. As that happens, more clients could use quantum computers for more mainstream applications rather than niche research projects.To separate the potential winners and losers in this nascent market, we should focus on quantum stocks where insiders are still buying more shares than they're selling. Two such stocks that stand out are IBM (NYSE: IBM) and IonQ (NYSE: IONQ). Let's see why they could both turn a modest $5,000 investment into much more over the long term.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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