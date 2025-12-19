WORLD Aktie

WORLD für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
19.12.2025 21:36:34

H World Group Stock Is Up 49% in a Year: Why a Conviction Buy Has Emerged

Singapore-based Serenity Capital Management disclosed a significant buy of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT), increasing its stake by 710,431 shares last quarter and contributing to a value change of approximately $30.7 million from the previous period.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated November 13, Singapore-based Serenity Capital Management increased its position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 710,431 shares during the most recent quarter. The fund’s total holding in the company rose to nearly 1.3 million shares, reflecting a post-trade value of $49.8 million. The increase accounted for approximately 6.3% of the fund’s total reportable AUM.The buy lifted H World Group Limited to 12.7% of the fund’s AUM, ranking as the fourth-largest holding after the filing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu WORLD CO. LTD. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten