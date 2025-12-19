WORLD Aktie
WKN DE: A2N6BX / ISIN: JP3990210001
|
19.12.2025 21:36:34
H World Group Stock Is Up 49% in a Year: Why a Conviction Buy Has Emerged
Singapore-based Serenity Capital Management disclosed a significant buy of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT), increasing its stake by 710,431 shares last quarter and contributing to a value change of approximately $30.7 million from the previous period.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated November 13, Singapore-based Serenity Capital Management increased its position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 710,431 shares during the most recent quarter. The fund’s total holding in the company rose to nearly 1.3 million shares, reflecting a post-trade value of $49.8 million. The increase accounted for approximately 6.3% of the fund’s total reportable AUM.The buy lifted H World Group Limited to 12.7% of the fund’s AUM, ranking as the fourth-largest holding after the filing.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!