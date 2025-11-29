Pool Aktie
WKN DE: A0JMVJ / ISIN: US73278L1052
|
29.11.2025 22:40:00
Has Buffett's Recent Buy of POOL Stock Been Good for Investors?
Legendary investor Warren Buffett has gotten plenty of criticism over the years. Much of it has stemmed from his decisions to hold on to slumping stocks in his Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) portfolio if he believes in the long-term potential of their underlying businesses. This long-term buy-and-hold strategy has made him a multibillionaire and silenced most of his critics.However, even Buffett admits that he's made some mistakes over the years. Could Berkshire's recent buy of pool equipment wholesaler Pool Corp. (NASDAQ: POOL) be a mistake? Here's how the stock has treated its investors who bought in before Buffett, and how it might treat investors today.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!