19.09.2024 00:08:00
Has Nvidia Stock Peaked? These Words From the CEO May Suggest What's Next
Over the last two years, the prospects of artificial intelligence (AI) have become a bellwether for the technology industry. Among a long list of AI investment opportunities, semiconductor companies have emerged as some of the most lucrative.Since ChatGPT took the world by storm in November 2022, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have gained a jaw-dropping 760% as of this writing. In fact, the company's market cap briefly eclipsed $3 trillion.It really wasn't too long ago that Nvidia was seen as a niche opportunity among a broader sea of technology companies. And yet, today, Nvidia is the third-largest in the world as measured by market cap, making it more valuable than Amazon, Alphabet, Meta Platforms, Tesla, and Berkshire Hathaway.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
20:04
20:04
18:02
18:02
18:02
16:02
16:02
16:02
