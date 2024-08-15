|
15.08.2024 07:00:17
Helvetia appoints Bernhard Kaufmann as Group Chief Risk Officer
|
Helvetia Holding AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Bernhard Kaufmann becomes Group Chief Risk Officer and a member of the Group Executive Board of Helvetia Insurance. He has extensive international leadership experience in risk management and will take up his new role at Helvetia at the start of November.
In mid-May 2024, Helvetia announced that Group Risk Management will become part of the Group Executive Management as a new Group function. Bernhard Kaufmann has now been appointed as head of this new Group function. He will assume his position as Group Chief Risk Officer and take up his new position as a member of the Helvetia Group Executive Board at the start of November. Bernhard Kaufmann has long-standing executive experience in international risk management. He has been Chief Risk Officer and a member of the Management Board of the Dutch NN Group since 2020. He previously held various roles at Munich Re Group, most recently as Group Chief Risk Officer. Bernhard Kaufmann is a German citizen and completed his PhD in theoretical physics at the Technical University of Munich.
"With Bernhard Kaufmann, Helvetia gains a proven risk management expert and an executive with extensive international experience. I'm delighted that he's coming on board to strengthen our team," says Fabian Rupprecht, Group CEO of Helvetia. He adds: "The integration of Group Risk Management as an independent part of the Group Executive Board will allow us to further improve our governance and ensure that Helvetia is a reliable partner for its customers, employees and investors, even in times of constant change." Helvetia's Executive Management's new Group Risk Management function assesses all risks, including strategic, financial and operational risks and those associated with large Group projects and market units, in order to mitigate them jointly with the affected units. This Group function also governs all ESG activities and consolidates key control tasks at the Executive Management level.
With the appointment of Bernhard Kaufmann as Group Chief Risk Officer, the realigned Group Executive Board is now complete. "The adjusted Group structure and new members of the Executive Management will strengthen Helvetia's international dimension. At the same time, we're moving forwards with respect to diversity in a number of ways," says Fabian Rupprecht.
About the Helvetia Group
Cautionary note
End of Inside Information
