08.12.2025 07:00:36
Helvetia Baloise publishes Pro Forma Financial Information
|
Helvetia Baloise Holding AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Helvetia and Baloise successfully completed their merger on 5 December 2025. The newly formed company, Helvetia Baloise, is Switzerland’s largest multi-line insurer and has a leading market position in Europe. The Pro Forma Financial Information (PFFI) published today shows the main accounting-related effects of the merger. The strategy and financial targets will be presented at the Capital Markets Day on 15 April 2026.
The completed merger has paved the way for listing the newly issued shares in Helvetia Baloise Holding Ltd (HBAN). The HBAN shares will be traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange starting today, 8 December 2025.
Pro Forma Financial Information (PFFI), prepared under the “Directive Pro-Forma Financial Information” of the SIX Exchange Regulation, illustrate the accounting effects from the merger for Helvetia Baloise for 2024 and for the first half of 2025. This includes a preliminary purchase price allocation and pro forma combined information relating to the balance sheet and income statement for both periods. Under IFRS, the transaction is treated as a business combination in which Helvetia is the acquirer. This means that all Baloise’s assets and liabilities are recognised at fair value on Helvetia Baloise’s opening balance sheet. The PFFI shows the main accounting-related effects that are expected from the merger under IFRS. However, this information does not constitute a forecast, includes assumptions and inputs that may vary from those used to prepare the opening balance sheet, and were prepared by applying a higher materiality.
The merger-related IFRS accounting adjustments have an impact on the balance sheet and income statement, but do not change the company’s cash generation, solvency or business fundamentals.
The main merger-related accounting effects under IFRS include:
Helvetia Baloise expects considerable intangible assets to arise from the transaction. In the pro forma combined balance sheet as at 30 June 2025, goodwill amounts to CHF 4.7 billion and the other intangible assets from the merger stand at CHF 3.4 billion. The company’s total assets amount to CHF 146.5 billion, and its equity stands at CHF 13.9 billion. In the pro forma combined income statement, there are various positive and negative impacts. The negative impacts outweigh the positive impacts, with the most significant item being the amortisation of intangible assets. To make its operating performance more transparent, Helvetia Baloise will define ‘underlying earnings’ and other relevant key figures to eliminate non-operating, purely accounting-related acquisition effects.
A conference call is being held today, 8 December 2025, at 9:00am (CET), at which the accounting-related effects of the merger and the Pro Forma Financial Information will be explained to analysts and investors.
Important dates
About Helvetia Baloise
Disclaimer
This document may contain forecasts or other forward-looking statements relating to the Helvetia Baloise Group that, by their nature, involve general and specific risks and uncertainties, and there is a danger that the forecasts, predictions, plans and other explicit or implied content of forward-looking statements may turn out to be incorrect. We would point out that a number of important factors may contribute to the actual outcomes varying greatly from the plans, objectives, expectations, estimates and intentions expressed in such forward-looking statements. These factors include: (1) changes to the general economic situation, particularly in the markets in which we operate, (2) developments in the financial markets, (3) interest-rate changes, (4) exchange-rate fluctuations, (5) changes to laws and regulations, including accounting principles and financial reporting practices, (6) risks associated with the implementation of our business strategies, (7) the frequency, scope and general level of claims, (8) mortality and morbidity rates, (9) policy renewal and lapse rates and (10) the extent to which economies of scale and scope can be realised. In this context, we would point out that the above list of important factors is not exhaustive. When assessing forward-looking statements, you should therefore examine the named factors and other uncertainties carefully. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Helvetia Baloise Group on the date of their publication. The Helvetia Baloise Group is only obliged to update such statements when required to do so by applicable law.
