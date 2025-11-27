:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
27.11.2025 10:54:00
Here's Why Dec. 10 Could Be a Very Important Day for the Stock Market
Wall Street is currently digesting a fresh wave of quarterly operating results from American tech giants like Nvidia, which provided a valuable update on the state of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. However, as we approach the end of 2025, there is another event analysts are eagerly anticipating.On Dec. 10, the U.S. Federal Reserve will conclude its final two-day meeting of the year, where it's widely expected to cut the federal funds rate (overnight interest rate). The economy is at a critical juncture, with sticky inflation and a rising unemployment rate, so the central bank's decision -- and subsequent commentary from chairman Jerome Powell -- could influence the direction of the stock market as we head into 2026.Here's what the rate decision could mean for the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) index.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
