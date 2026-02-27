Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Aktie
WKN: 883035 / ISIN: US8816242098
|
28.02.2026 00:22:00
Here's Why I Won't Touch Teva Pharmaceutical With a 10‑Foot Pole
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA) is an interesting investment story. For the right investor, it could be an attractive buy. For me, however, it isn't. Here's the opportunity that Teva has ahead of it, and why that opportunity just doesn't interest me.Historically, Teva produced generic drugs, which can be a lucrative business model. Essentially, some other pharmaceutical company puts in the time, effort, and expense of developing a medication. That company is granted a limited period during which it can sell the new drug exclusively; during the period of patent protection, it can produce massive revenue and profits. However, when that patent protection ends, companies like Teva can step in and make the drug themselves.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
