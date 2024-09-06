|
06.09.2024 16:01:38
Holding(s) in Company
|
Metro Bank Holdings PLC (MTRO)
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BMX3W479
Issuer Name
METRO BANK HOLDINGS PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Kernow Asset Management Limited
City of registered office (if applicable)
Helston
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
05-Sep-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
05-Sep-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
1. Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
05-Sep-24
13. Place Of Completion
Helston, Cornwall
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BMX3W479
|Category Code:
|HOL
|TIDM:
|MTRO
|LEI Code:
|984500CDDEAD6C2EDQ64
|OAM Categories:
|2.3. Major shareholding notifications
|Sequence No.:
|345412
|EQS News ID:
|1983597
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Analysen zu Metro Bank Holdings Plc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Metro Bank Holdings Plc Registered Shs
|0,81
|-0,62%
