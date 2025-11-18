Home Depot Aktie
WKN: 866953 / ISIN: US4370761029
|
18.11.2025 19:45:28
Home Depot Stock Falls After the Company Cut Its Earnings Outlook. Here's What Investors Need to Know.
Home Depot (NYSE: HD) published its third-quarter results before the market opened this morning, and investors are reacting negatively to the print. While sales for the quarter came in above the market's expectations, the company's adjusted earnings per share fell short of Wall Street's forecast.Nullifying the potential positive impact from the company's Q3 sales beat, the company lowered its full-year same-store sales and earnings forecasts. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, the company's share price was down 4.3%. At the same point in the day's trading, the S&P 500 had fallen 0.2%. Image source: Home Depot.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
