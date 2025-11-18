Home Depot Aktie

Home Depot für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 866953 / ISIN: US4370761029

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
18.11.2025 19:45:28

Home Depot Stock Falls After the Company Cut Its Earnings Outlook. Here's What Investors Need to Know.

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) published its third-quarter results before the market opened this morning, and investors are reacting negatively to the print. While sales for the quarter came in above the market's expectations, the company's adjusted earnings per share fell short of Wall Street's forecast.Nullifying the potential positive impact from the company's Q3 sales beat, the company lowered its full-year same-store sales and earnings forecasts. As of 1:30 p.m. ET, the company's share price was down 4.3%. At the same point in the day's trading, the S&P 500 had fallen 0.2%. Image source: Home Depot.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Home Depot Inc., Themehr Nachrichten