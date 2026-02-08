International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
|
08.02.2026 14:21:06
How Do These Two Top International ETFs Stack Up Against Each Other?
Both the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) and iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) target the performance of international stock markets outside the United States, making them core vehicles for global diversification. This comparison highlights their expense ratios, returns, sector exposures, and portfolio makeup to help investors weigh which may fit best in a long-term allocation.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year weekly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
