Impact Holdings Aktie

Impact Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0RA7S / ISIN: GB00B3DFYL18

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22.04.2026 15:15:00

How Geopolitical Tensions Could Impact Your Portfolio This Spring

As I write this on Monday afternoon, April 20, the U.S. is still at war with Iran, and the Strait of Hormuz is still largely closed. If the conflict continues, this will likely impact investor portfolios going forward.Since the war started, oil prices have shot up, as nearly 20% of the world's oil flows through the strait. This will lead to continued high prices at the pump and likely higher airline fares. With the U.S. already taking a hit from higher prices due to tariffs, it could potentially cause a recession. On top of that, Qatar supplies over 30% of the world's helium, which is also now cut off. Helium also degrades over time when it is shipped, as liquid helium boils off, so taking a longer route to avoid the Strait would still reduce volumes.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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