:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
02.02.2026 16:06:00
How Much Bigger Could SoFi's Lending Business Get? You Might Be Surprised
SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) recently reported its fourth-quarter earnings, and the growth in its lending business has been impressive. In the fourth quarter alone, the company produced loan originations of $10.5 billion -- its highest quarterly total ever.While this sounds like a massive amount of loan volume (and it is), it could just be the beginning. In fact, SoFi's loan business remains a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity, and that's just in the three types of loans the fintech currently offers.SoFi currently offers three different types of loans -- personal loans, student loans, and home loans.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
