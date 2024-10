How Much Will Microsoft Pay Out in Dividends in 2025?

Most investors are drooling over Microsoft 's (NASDAQ: MSFT) jaw-dropping growth story. And let's be honest: With the company's $3 trillion market cap, it's hard not to. But a lesser-known perk to keep an eye on is its consistent dividend rewards to shareholders.Microsoft declared its first dividend for shareholders in 2003 and has been treating shareholders to consistent dividend increases for nearly two decades. This September, the company stuck to its usual playbook by announcing another dividend hike. Although the dividend yield sits below 1%, which might not excite income-focused investors, this bump could lead to a bigger payout in 2025.Let's take a quick look back at 2024. Microsoft paid a quarterly dividend of $0.75 per share in March, June, and September. Then, on Sept. 16, the tech giant announced it would raise its quarterly dividend to $0.83 per share, which is slated to hit investors' accounts in December. This increase brings the total annual dividend payout to $3.08 per share for 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool