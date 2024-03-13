|
13.03.2024 12:30:00
HSBC Appoints Andrew Fullam as Chief Financial Officer for the US and Americas
HSBC announced today the appointment of Andrew Fullam as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the US and Americas.
This press release features multimedia.
Andrew Fullam, HSBC Chief Financial Officer for the US and Americas (Photo: Business Wire)
In this role, he will be responsible for the region’s financial operations, including accounting, regulatory reporting, stress testing and capital management.
Fullam rejoins HSBC from Wells Fargo where he served as Head of Enterprise Financial Planning & Analysis since the beginning of 2023. Based in New York, Fullam will report to Michael Roberts, CEO, US and Americas, and Kavita Mahtani, CFO, HBEU and Western Markets.
"As we navigate the dynamic landscape of the financial industry, Andrew’s wealth of experience and deep expertise in corporate finance will be instrumental in driving sustainable growth across our businesses in the US and Americas,” said Roberts. "His understanding of HSBC combined with his existing relationships built over 17 years across the region will enable him to make an immediate impact when he steps into the role.”
Previously Fullam spent nearly two decades at HSBC in domestic and international positions in New York, London and Dubai. His extensive tenure included leadership roles in strategic planning, stress testing, and US transformation, as well as regional CFO for Commercial Banking and Global Banking and Markets. Notably, he served as Interim CFO for the Americas in 2019.
Fullam holds a master’s of business administration from Columbia University and a bachelor’s of science from Washington and Lee University.
About HSBC
HSBC Holdings plc
HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 62 countries and territories. With assets of US$3,039bn at 31 December 2023, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations.
HSBC Bank USA, National Association (HSBC Bank USA, N.A.) serves customers through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, Global Banking, and Markets and Securities Services. Deposit products are offered by HSBC Bank USA, N.A., Member FDIC. It operates Wealth Centers in: California; Washington, D.C.; Florida; New Jersey; New York; Virginia; and Washington. HSBC Bank USA, N.A. is the principal subsidiary of HSBC USA Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc.
For more information, visit: HSBC in the USA
Analysen zu HSBC Holdings plcmehr Analysen
|29.02.24
|HSBC Holdings Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.02.24
|HSBC Holdings Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.02.24
|HSBC Holdings Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.02.24
|HSBC Holdings Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.02.24
|HSBC Holdings Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|HSBC Holdings plc (Spons. ADRs)
|34,20
|-1,16%
|HSBC Holdings PLC ADR Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 ADRs
|19 920,50
|-3,23%
|HSBC Holdings plc
|6,92
|-1,11%
