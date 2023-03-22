|
22.03.2023 23:30:00
HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and Affiliates Raise Prime and Reference Rate
HSBC Bank USA, N.A., and its affiliates announced today that they have raised their prime and reference rate to 8.00% from 7.75%, effective tomorrow.
About HSBC
HSBC USA Inc. ("HUSI") is a Maryland corporation and its principal business is to act as a holding company for its subsidiaries including HSBC Bank USA, N.A. Through HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and its subsidiaries, HUSI offers a full range of traditional banking products and services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, small businesses, corporations, institutions and governments. HSBC USA Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc.
HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 62 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,967bn at 31 December 2022, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations.
|14.03.23
|HSBC Holdings Buy
|UBS AG
|10.03.23
|HSBC Holdings Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.03.23
|HSBC Holdings Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.03.23
|HSBC Holdings Buy
|UBS AG
|01.03.23
|HSBC Holdings Buy
|UBS AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|HSBC Holdings PLC ADR Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 ADRs
|6 770,00
|-0,04%
|HSBC Holdings plc (Spons. ADRs)
|31,20
|-2,50%
|HSBC Holdings plc
|6,27
|-2,37%
