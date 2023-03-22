22.03.2023 23:30:00

HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and Affiliates Raise Prime and Reference Rate

HSBC Bank USA, N.A., and its affiliates announced today that they have raised their prime and reference rate to 8.00% from 7.75%, effective tomorrow.

About HSBC

HSBC USA Inc. ("HUSI") is a Maryland corporation and its principal business is to act as a holding company for its subsidiaries including HSBC Bank USA, N.A. Through HSBC Bank USA, N.A. and its subsidiaries, HUSI offers a full range of traditional banking products and services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, small businesses, corporations, institutions and governments. HSBC USA Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC North America Holdings Inc.

HSBC Holdings plc, the parent company of HSBC, is headquartered in London. HSBC serves customers worldwide from offices in 62 countries and territories in its geographical regions: Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. With assets of US$2,967bn at 31 December 2022, HSBC is one of the world’s largest banking and financial services organisations.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu HSBC Holdings plcmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu HSBC Holdings plcmehr Analysen

14.03.23 HSBC Holdings Buy UBS AG
10.03.23 HSBC Holdings Outperform RBC Capital Markets
07.03.23 HSBC Holdings Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
06.03.23 HSBC Holdings Buy UBS AG
01.03.23 HSBC Holdings Buy UBS AG

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

HSBC Holdings PLC ADR Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 ADRs 6 770,00 -0,04% HSBC Holdings PLC ADR Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.5 ADRs
HSBC Holdings plc (Spons. ADRs) 31,20 -2,50% HSBC Holdings plc (Spons. ADRs)
HSBC Holdings plc 6,27 -2,37% HSBC Holdings plc

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Fed-Entscheid und Powell-Rede: ATX schließt tiefer -- US-Handel endet im Plus -- DAX holt Verluste bis zum Handelsende auf -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss den Donnerstagshandel leichter ab. Der DAX konnte seine Anfangsverluste dagegen weitgehend aufholen und nur ganz knapp in der Verlustzone schließen. An den US-Börsen ging es am Donnerstag freundlich zu. In Asien schlossen die Börsen uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen