30.04.2024 08:10:28

HSBC Holdings Group CEO Noel Quinn Intends To Retire

(RTTNews) - British lending major HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L, HSBC) announced Tuesday that Group Chief Executive, Noel Quinn, has informed the Board of his intention to retire from the company after nearly five years in the role.

The Board has begun a formal process to find a successor, and Quinn will continue in his role during this process.

Quinn, who joined HSBC in 1987, took up the role of CEO in 2019. During his tenure, HSBC has delivered record profits and the strongest returns in over a decade, the company said.

HSBC Group Chairman, Mark Tucker said, "Noel has had a long and distinguished 37-year career at the Bank and we are very grateful for his significant contribution to the Group over many years. He has driven our transformation strategy and created a simpler, more focused business that delivers higher returns. The Bank is in a strong position as it enters the next phase of development and growth."

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu HSBC Holdings plc (Spons. ADRs)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu HSBC Holdings plc (Spons. ADRs)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

HSBC Holdings plc (Spons. ADRs) 41,20 5,10% HSBC Holdings plc (Spons. ADRs)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zahlenflut an den Parketts: ATX letztlich wenig bewegt -- DAX geht leichter aus dem Handel
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielten sich am Dienstag zurück. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es unterdessen leicht nach unten.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen