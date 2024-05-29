HSBC Inaugurates Innovative Workspace in Buffalo’s Historic Larkin Square ? Shaping Workforce of the Future and Cementing Bank’s Commitment to Western New York

HSBC today unveiled its new, innovative workspace in Buffalo’s historic Larkin Square neighborhood, reinforcing its presence in the Western New York region. The move supports the bank’s approach to fostering a dynamic environment for its Buffalo employees to feel engaged and collaborative in the workplace, thus providing optimal service for clients.

Prominent community guests joined the event, including Stacey Hengsterman, CEO of Special Olympics New York; Dottie Gallagher of Buffalo Niagara Partnership, and Howard Zemsky and Kayla Zemsky of the Larkin Development Group. Attendees also included representatives from the offices of Governor Kathy Hochul, Senator Charles Schumer, Congressman Timothy Kennedy, and Assembly Speaker Crystal Peoples-Stokes. HSBC executives included Michael Roberts, CEO, U.S. & Americas; Michael Privitera, Chief Operating Officer; Wyatt Crowell, Head of U.S. Commercial Banking; and Racquel Oden, Head of Wealth and Personal Banking.

"HSBC is here to stay in Buffalo, and our innovative, new office represents our unwavering commitment to the city and Western New York,” said Roberts. "We are thrilled to be a part of the community and contributing to its dynamic economy. We’re making the return to office an engaging, collaborative and inspiring experience for our colleagues, while at the same time, supporting the community we serve. Together, we are not only building an office space for our employees and clients, but a foundation for future growth and prosperity in this remarkable city.”

"The HSBC offices are a welcome addition to the historic Larkin District,” said City of Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown. "The impact will even be felt downtown and in communities throughout the city.”

HSBC’s amenity-rich location represents a significant investment in its people. The space features new furniture and modern designs, including a beautiful, painted mural by local artist Cassandra Ott. Other unique aspects are an open-floor design, heads-up and heads-down desks, and workspaces built for more efficient collaboration.

The HSBC offices occupy three floors in a building with particular significance to the community. It was originally constructed in the Romanesque style in 1893, when it was first used as a factory. Developers refurbished the building 10 years ago, using contemporary architectural designs to align with evolving work environments. It is now part of the broader Larkin Campus, where HSBC employees have access to child daycare, gym discounts, a cafeteria and local retail stores. The Buffalo office dedication comes on the heels of additional HSBC real estate milestones, including the opening of a new U.S. headquarters and wealth center in New York City.

Immediately following the Buffalo grand opening, Special Olympics New York President and CEO Stacey Hengsterman joined HSBC staff outside its office location for a celebratory game of bocce. This marked a preview of the Special Olympics bocce tournament held later in the evening at Buffalo RiverWorks.

