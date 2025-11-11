NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
11.11.2025 11:01:00
I Started Investing With $2,000 Using Warren Buffett's Rules. Here's What I'd Do Differently Now
It's been nearly three decades since I started seriously saving for retirement outside of a workplace retirement account, but I remember it like it was yesterday. I had saved up a couple of thousand bucks -- a fair amount of money for me at the time -- and opened an online brokerage account when the internet itself was still fairly new. Armed with a degree in finance and a book containing much of the Oracle of Omaha's collective investing wisdom (The Essays of Warren Buffett: Lessons for Corporate America, by Lawrence Cunningham), I was on my way to making a fortune in the stock market.And I did ... all right. As I look back now, I know I could have done better. But I have no complaints.What I do have is a much better developed appreciation for Warren Buffett's brilliance -- something that's been on my mind quite a bit now that he's only a few weeks away from stepping down as Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO and resident stock-picking guru.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
