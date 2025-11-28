NOW Aktie

NOW für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.11.2025 14:30:00

If I Could Only Buy 1 Vanguard ETF Right Now, This Would Be It

Most investors default to an S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) tracking vehicle without giving it a second thought. It's the easy choice -- until you realize that "buying the market" now means putting nearly a third of your money into a handful of tech giants. That's not diversification. That's a concentrated bet dressed up as an index fund.There's a better option. If I could buy just one Vanguard exchange-traded fund (ETF) right now, it would be the Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEMKT: VTV) -- a fund that deliberately avoids the megacap tech names dominating the S&P 500, and instead owns the dividend-paying workhorses of the American economy. Here's why. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NOW Inc When Issuedmehr Nachrichten