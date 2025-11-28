NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
28.11.2025 14:30:00
If I Could Only Buy 1 Vanguard ETF Right Now, This Would Be It
Most investors default to an S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) tracking vehicle without giving it a second thought. It's the easy choice -- until you realize that "buying the market" now means putting nearly a third of your money into a handful of tech giants. That's not diversification. That's a concentrated bet dressed up as an index fund.There's a better option. If I could buy just one Vanguard exchange-traded fund (ETF) right now, it would be the Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEMKT: VTV) -- a fund that deliberately avoids the megacap tech names dominating the S&P 500, and instead owns the dividend-paying workhorses of the American economy. Here's why. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
