AES Aktie
WKN: 882177 / ISIN: US00130H1059
|
08.01.2026 17:09:00
If You Own AES Stock, Take a Look at This Instead
AES Corp. (NYSE: AES) is a U.S. utility company that serves residential customers in Ohio and Indiana, with long-term plans to expand into fulfilling energy needs for data centers. The company's 11.1-gigawatt pipeline, which includes 4 gigawatts that are allocated for hyperscaler customers, ensures AES can serve residential customers and tech giants. For a utility company, that sounds like a strong business model and a potential to invest in the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in this economy. However, AES isn't the best way to invest in AI as it relates to energy usage. Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD) looks like the better pick, and the fact that its share price has almost tripled over the past year, while AES stock is only up by 14% during the same time frame, provides some proof of that.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
