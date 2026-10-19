Immunic Names Jaa Roberson Chief People Officer

(RTTNews) - On Monday, Immunic, Inc. (IMUX), a biotechnology company developing oral treatments for neurological diseases, appointed Jaa Roberson as Chief People Officer, effective immediately. She will report to CEO Erik Lundgren and join the executive leadership team.

Immunic appointed Roberson to lead its global talent and organizational strategy as it prepares to build its multiple sclerosis business.

Roberson has over 20 years of HR experience across biopharma, health insurance and retail. As Chief People Officer at Day One Biopharmaceuticals, she helped grow the workforce from 37 to 200 employees and supported its transition to commercial operations, pipeline expansion and acquisition by Servier.

On the Nasdaq, the shares were trading 0.14 percent up at $6.98.