14.12.2023 18:00:27

Ina Invest expects market-driven valuation adjustment of the real estate portfolio

Ina Invest Holding AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Profit Warning
Ina Invest expects market-driven valuation adjustment of the real estate portfolio

14-Dec-2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Glattpark (Opfikon), 14 December 2023Ina Invest has received the provisional valuations of its real estate portfolio as at 31 December 2023 from its valuation expert Wüest Partner. As expected, this results in a market-driven correction of around -2.5% compared to the previous year, which has an impact on earnings but not on cash. The valuation adjustment is in line with the general market trend. Although Ina Invest achieved positive operating developments and results in the 2023 financial year, it is currently expected that the correction will lead to a negative annual result in the order of CHF 15 million.

Ina Invest will provide detailed information on the 2023 financial year on 27 February 2024.

 

Contact for investors and analysts 
Marc Pointet, CEO
T +41 44 552 97 17
investors@ina-invest.com

Contact for the media
Corporate Communications
T +41 44 552 97 27
communications@ina-invest.com

 

Ina Invest is an independent Swiss real estate company that develops sustainable spaces to live, work and relax in, with a focus on hybrid real estate that ensures long-term flexibility of use and profitability. Ina Invest, which was created as a spin-off from Implenia, now has one of the largest and most high-potential development portfolios on the Swiss market. The properties are situated in high-quality locations and can be used in a variety of ways. Ina Invest plans to keep on investing and growing while maintaining an above-average development ratio and at least 50% residential space in its portfolio. Ina Invest achieves the highest sustainability standards by taking a holistic approach to sustainability across all parts of the value chain. In addition, the GRESB Real Estate Development Benchmark Assessment found that Ina Invest is one of the most sustainable company in its peer group in Western Europe. Ina Invest has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since June 2020 (INA, CH0524026959). Further information is available at ina-invest.com.


End of Inside Information
Language: English
Company: Ina Invest Holding AG
Binzmühlestrasse 11
8050 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: 044 552 97 00
E-mail: info@ina-invest.com
Internet: www.ina-invest.com
ISIN: CH0524026959
Valor: 52402695
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1797361

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1797361  14-Dec-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1797361&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Ina Invest Holding AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Ina Invest Holding AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ina Invest Holding AG 17,15 -3,92% Ina Invest Holding AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed stellt Zinssenkungen in Aussicht: ATX und DAX fester -- Börsen in Fernost schließen überwiegend freundlich
Der heimische Markt legt einen freundlichen Handelstag hin. Auch der DAX steigt an. In Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend nach oben.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen