14.12.2023 18:00:27
Ina Invest expects market-driven valuation adjustment of the real estate portfolio
Ina Invest Holding AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Profit Warning
Glattpark (Opfikon), 14 December 2023 – Ina Invest has received the provisional valuations of its real estate portfolio as at 31 December 2023 from its valuation expert Wüest Partner. As expected, this results in a market-driven correction of around -2.5% compared to the previous year, which has an impact on earnings but not on cash. The valuation adjustment is in line with the general market trend. Although Ina Invest achieved positive operating developments and results in the 2023 financial year, it is currently expected that the correction will lead to a negative annual result in the order of CHF 15 million.
Ina Invest will provide detailed information on the 2023 financial year on 27 February 2024.
Ina Invest is an independent Swiss real estate company that develops sustainable spaces to live, work and relax in, with a focus on hybrid real estate that ensures long-term flexibility of use and profitability. Ina Invest, which was created as a spin-off from Implenia, now has one of the largest and most high-potential development portfolios on the Swiss market. The properties are situated in high-quality locations and can be used in a variety of ways. Ina Invest plans to keep on investing and growing while maintaining an above-average development ratio and at least 50% residential space in its portfolio. Ina Invest achieves the highest sustainability standards by taking a holistic approach to sustainability across all parts of the value chain. In addition, the GRESB Real Estate Development Benchmark Assessment found that Ina Invest is one of the most sustainable company in its peer group in Western Europe. Ina Invest has been listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange since June 2020 (INA, CH0524026959). Further information is available at ina-invest.com.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ina Invest Holding AG
|Binzmühlestrasse 11
|8050 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 552 97 00
|E-mail:
|info@ina-invest.com
|Internet:
|www.ina-invest.com
|ISIN:
|CH0524026959
|Valor:
|52402695
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1797361
