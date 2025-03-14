INOVIO Announces Promising Interim Results From Phase 1 Proof-of-Concept Trial Of DMAbs For COVID-19

(RTTNews) - INOVIO (INO) announced promising interim results from an ongoing Phase 1 proof-of-concept trial evaluating DNA-Encoded Monoclonal Antibodies or DMAbs for COVID-19.

In the trial, 100% (24/24) of participants who have reached week 72 maintained biologically relevant levels of DMAbs, confirming the durability of in vivo antibody production. Notably, no participant developed anti-drug antibodies (ADA), a common challenge observed in other gene-based delivery platforms, such as adeno-associated virus (AAV) mediated antibody expression, the company said.

In addition, the company noted that the DMAbs were well tolerated, with the most common side effects being mild, temporary injection site reactions, such as pain and redness.

The trial is being led by The Wistar Institute in collaboration with INOVIO, AstraZeneca, and clinical investigators at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

The consortium plans to present interim results from the trial at upcoming scientific conferences in 2025.