24 October 2024

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP” or “the Company”)

Interim Dividend Exchange Rate

Gulf Keystone announced on 8 October 2024 the declaration of a $20 million interim dividend, equivalent to 9.216 US cents per Common Share of the Company. The dividend will be paid on 31 October 2024 to those shareholders that were on the register of members of the Company as at 18 October 2024.

The Company announces that shareholders receiving dividends in GBP will receive an equivalent payment of 7.113 pence per Common Share, based on the conversion of US dollars into pounds sterling at a rate of $1:£0.7718 prevailing on 23 October 2024.

