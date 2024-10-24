24.10.2024 08:00:19

Interim Dividend Exchange Rate

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)
Interim Dividend Exchange Rate

24-Oct-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 

24 October 2024

 

 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP)

(“Gulf Keystone”, “GKP” or “the Company”)

 

Interim Dividend Exchange Rate

 

 

 

Gulf Keystone announced on 8 October 2024 the declaration of a $20 million interim dividend, equivalent to 9.216 US cents per Common Share of the Company. The dividend will be paid on 31 October 2024 to those shareholders that were on the register of members of the Company as at 18 October 2024.

 

The Company announces that shareholders receiving dividends in GBP will receive an equivalent payment of 7.113 pence per Common Share, based on the conversion of US dollars into pounds sterling at a rate of $1:£0.7718 prevailing on 23 October 2024.

 

 

Enquiries:

Gulf Keystone:

+44 (0) 20 7514 1400  

Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations

& Corporate Communications

 

aclark@gulfkeystone.com

FTI Consulting

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Ben Brewerton

Nick Hennis

GKP@fticonsulting.com

 

or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com

 

Notes to Editors:

 

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com

 

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: BMG4209G2077
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: GKP
LEI Code: 213800QTAQOSSTNTPO15
Sequence No.: 354742
EQS News ID: 2014687

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2014687&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

24.10.24
 Interim Dividend Exchange Rate (EQS Group)
30.09.24
 Director / PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
23.09.24
 Appointment of Non-Executive Directors (EQS Group)
30.08.24
 Director / PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
01.08.24
 Notice of 2024 Half Year Results and Investor Presentations (EQS Group)
26.06.24
 Dividend Currency Elections (EQS Group)
21.06.24
 Director / PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
21.06.24
 Result of AGM (EQS Group)