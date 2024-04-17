|
17.04.2024 18:15:04
Interroll announces appointment of new COO
|
Interroll Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, 17.04.2024.
Interroll announces the appointment of Ayhan Demirel as its new Chief Operating Officer. He will join INTERROLL on October 1, 2024. Ayhan Demirel will be responsible for driving operational excellence, enhancing efficiency and driving growth across all Interroll’s business units. He will be become part of the Interroll Group Management and will be based at our manufacturing site in Mosbach, Germany.
Ayhan Demirel brings extensive experience and expertise to the Interroll team. His strategic mindset combined with a hands-on approach to operations management will be a vital element for our future success.
Prior to joining Interroll, Ayhan Demirel was Vice President Global Plant Performance Management at Festo SE & CO. KG in Esslingen Germany. He has also held several executive roles at leading companies, where he demonstrated his ability to optimize processes, streamline workflows and deliver key results. His appointment will be a valuable asset to our leadership team.
“We’re delighted to have Ayhan Demirel joining Interroll as Chief Operating Officer and member of Group Management. I have every confidence that Ayhan Demirel will support our company values and make a significant contribution to our success. I really look forward to working with him and our teams to implement our long-term strategy,” says Ingo Steinkrüger, Interroll CEO.
“I believe that by providing the tools, resources, and support necessary for teams to feel valued and inspired will result in better outcomes for our customers, employees, and stakeholders, and position us for long-term success in the marketplace,” says Ayhan Demirel.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Interroll Holding AG
|Via Gorelle 3
|6594 S.Antonino
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 91 850 25 25
|Fax:
|+41 91 850 25 55
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@interroll.com
|Internet:
|www.interroll.com
|ISIN:
|CH0006372897
|Valor:
|637289
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1882973
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1882973 17.04.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu INTERROLL AGmehr Nachrichten
|
17.04.24
|Interroll announces appointment of new COO (EQS Group)
|
17.04.24
|Interroll gibt die Ernennung eines neuen COO bekannt (EQS Group)
|
15.04.24
|SPI-Titel INTERROLL-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in INTERROLL von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
08.04.24
|SPI-Titel INTERROLL-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in INTERROLL von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
01.04.24
|SPI-Wert INTERROLL-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in INTERROLL von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
25.03.24
|SPI-Titel INTERROLL-Aktie: Wäre ein INTERROLL-Investment vor einem Jahr inzwischen rentabel? (finanzen.at)
|
18.03.24
|SPI-Titel INTERROLL-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in INTERROLL von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
15.03.24
|SPI-Handel aktuell: SPI verbucht zum Ende des Freitagshandels Verluste (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu INTERROLL AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|INTERROLL AG
|2 160,00
|0,47%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVersuch der Stabilisierung nach jüngsten Verlusten: ATX freundlich -- DAX stabil -- Asiatische Märkte beenden Handel fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt am Donnerstag leicht zu. Am deutschen Markt zeigt sich nur wenig Bewegung. An den asiatischen Märkten waren am Donnerstag Gewinne zu sehen.