Interroll announces appointment of new COO

Interroll announces the appointment of Ayhan Demirel as its new Chief Operating Officer. He will join INTERROLL on October 1, 2024. Ayhan Demirel will be responsible for driving operational excellence, enhancing efficiency and driving growth across all Interroll’s business units. He will be become part of the Interroll Group Management and will be based at our manufacturing site in Mosbach, Germany.

Ayhan Demirel brings extensive experience and expertise to the Interroll team. His strategic mindset combined with a hands-on approach to operations management will be a vital element for our future success.

Prior to joining Interroll, Ayhan Demirel was Vice President Global Plant Performance Management at Festo SE & CO. KG in Esslingen Germany. He has also held several executive roles at leading companies, where he demonstrated his ability to optimize processes, streamline workflows and deliver key results. His appointment will be a valuable asset to our leadership team.

“We’re delighted to have Ayhan Demirel joining Interroll as Chief Operating Officer and member of Group Management. I have every confidence that Ayhan Demirel will support our company values and make a significant contribution to our success. I really look forward to working with him and our teams to implement our long-term strategy,” says Ingo Steinkrüger, Interroll CEO.

“I believe that by providing the tools, resources, and support necessary for teams to feel valued and inspired will result in better outcomes for our customers, employees, and stakeholders, and position us for long-term success in the marketplace,” says Ayhan Demirel.



“Working together, we can create a leading company that will set us apart in the industry and enable us to achieve continued success,” he adds.