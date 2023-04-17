Intuit Brings Renewable Energy and Job Opportunities to US Communities with Innovative Solar Projects

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, is tackling its climate-positive commitment by bringing renewable energy and meaningful jobs to underserved communities in the US. Intuit has created a model for communities to offer new career pathways and education opportunities, while also helping reduce carbon emissions in the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy.

In 2019, Intuit was one of the first in the technology industry to set a climate-positive commitment, declaring a goal to reduce 2 million metric tons of CO2e, outside of its operational footprint, by 2030. Through partnerships with GRID Alternatives and its Tribal Solar Accelerator Fund, along with Clearloop and Secure Solar Futures, Intuit is creating programming that provides long-term benefits to underserved communities across the country, ensuring meaningful career pathways, financial savings from reduced energy costs, and workforce skills development opportunities for students and professionals alike.

"Beyond working toward our climate-positive goal, we’re deeply committed to creating innovative programs that strengthen the communities around us by supporting their pursuits of renewable energy solutions,” said Debbie Lizt, Head of Sustainability at Intuit. "Our partnerships with local high schools, solar providers, and nonprofits continue to be instrumental in our efforts to create renewable energy programs that offer durable benefits for these communities today and into the future.”

Bringing Solar Power and Job Opportunities to California Communities

In partnership with GRID Alternatives, a nonprofit that designs and implements community-first projects that bring solar power and solar jobs to the people, Intuit is paving the way for Compton, California, families to go solar at home. This aligns with Intuit’s commitment to invest in the Los Angeles community and the areas surrounding Intuit Dome, the LA Clippers’ new arena opening in Inglewood in 2024. Intuit has also funded a grant as part of GRID Alternatives’ Tribal Solar Accelerator Fund program, which fosters Indigenous energy sovereignty and expands solar job opportunities in tribal communities across the US. The grant was awarded to the Big Pine Paiute Tribe, near Bishop, California, to install solar panels on a community building.

"Working with leading companies such as Intuit is critical toward achieving our vision of a transition to clean energy that includes everyone,” said Erica Mackie, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of GRID Alternatives. "Together we can expand access to solar power and green jobs, and build community-powered solutions that advance economic and environmental justice through renewable energy.”

Delivering Carbon Reduction Solutions to Tennessee Communities

Since 2021, Intuit has engaged with Clearloop, a Nashville-based carbon solutions platform accelerating decarbonization and expanding access to clean energy in American communities where the greatest economic and environmental benefits can be achieved. Intuit’s support helped make possible the construction of a project in Jackson, Tennessee that will reclaim 60 million pounds of CO2 over its lifetime operation, and has since supported 1 megawatt of a new solar project near an Intuit Prosperity Hub in East Tennessee.

On track for completion in winter 2023, the solar project commissioned by Clearloop will reclaim over 139 million pounds of carbon from the electric grid, provide green power to local institutions, and create workforce development opportunities in the region.

"Our partnership with Intuit fuels Clearloop’s commitment to expand access to clean energy and bring economic development and affordable, renewable energy to communities where the dollar investment can go further and the environmental impact can be maximized,” said Laura Zapata, CEO and co-founder of Clearloop. "Working with Intuit, we can provide a unique opportunity to support forward-looking communities with the economic boost that renewable energy and the accompanying infrastructure bring.”

Innovative Multiyear Fund Providing Solar Power, Apprenticeships, and Educational Opportunities in Coal Country

Intuit recently launched the Coalfield Solar Fund, a partnership between Intuit, The National Energy and Education Development (NEED) Project, a nonprofit educational organization, and Secure Solar Futures, a provider of on-site clean energy and educational programs to K-12 public schools and colleges. The Fund is an innovative partnership that provides multiyear grant funding to help bring solar power, job training, and hands-on student learning opportunities in the solar energy industry to communities in Virginia and West Virginia. Intuit is building off the success of its earlier collaboration with Secure Solar Futures on a solar project in Wise, Virginia—an Intuit Prosperity Hub location—with the Coalfield Solar Fund.

Interested schools and colleges can apply to the program by April 17, 2023. Applications, webinar details and signup, along with more information about the Coalfield Solar Fund, can be found at the program’s website: www.coalfieldsolarfund.org.

"Intuit has a track record, through its Prosperity Hub and sustainability programs, of bringing jobs and climate solutions to underserved communities, where new workforce development opportunities bring economic impact at scale,” said Ryan McAllister, CEO of Secure Solar Futures. "Their partnership accelerates our ability to bring solar energy, STEM education programs and career opportunities to schools in Virginia and West Virginia. We share Intuit’s vision for creating bold programs that benefit the community in a myriad of ways.”

For more information about Intuit’s climate-positive commitment, visit https://www.intuit.com/company/corporate-responsibility/climate/.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With more than 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230417005219/en/