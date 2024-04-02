Intuit Launches Intuit for Education and Announces Goal to Help 50M Students Become Financially Literate, Capable, and Confident by 2030

A new survey published today found that 85% of US high school students are interested in learning about financial topics in school. To close the gap in financial literacy, Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global financial technology program that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, today launched Intuit for Education, a new financial literacy program that provides high school teachers and students with free personal and entrepreneurial finance courses. The company also launched the Intuit Hour of Finance Challenge to challenge schools to spend one hour on financial education during Financial Literacy Month in April.

"Without personal finance knowledge, students struggle to make informed financial decisions, jeopardizing their long-term financial success after graduating,” said Dave Zasada, vice president of Education and Corporate Responsibility at Intuit. "We know that financial education works. Our survey shows that 95% of students who receive financial curriculum at school find it helpful. As an organization that has been powering prosperity globally for 40 years, Intuit recognizes our unique opportunity and set a goal to help 50 million students become more financially literate, capable, and confident by 2030.”

Intuit for Education

Available now, Intuit for Education is a free financial literacy program for US high school educators that offers a flexible, interactive curriculum leveraging real-world tools. Intuit for Education includes comprehensive personal and entrepreneurial finance courses, and features interactive lessons and simulations powered by Intuit products such as TurboTax, QuickBooks, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp. By providing educators with easy-to-use resources to teach essential skills like budgeting, saving, managing credit, and understanding basic finances, the company aims to prepare students to make smart financial choices. Intuit has set a goal to help 50 million students become financially literate, empowered, and confident through their use of Intuit for Education content by 2030. Intuit for Education includes more than 150 hours of curriculum that is customizable and supports educators by offering free live and on-demand professional development for educators, including webinars and podcasts.

Hour of Finance Challenge

As part of Intuit for Education, Intuit today announced its first-ever Intuit Hour of Finance Challenge to encourage all schools to spend one hour on financial education during Financial Literacy Month in April. The challenge includes plug-and-play lesson plans based on Intuit for Education curriculum, and an online game designed to teach critical financial concepts such as taxes, credit, and investments. Intuit Prosperity Quest is an interactive online game that makes financial education fun and relevant for students. This nationwide challenge gives schools a chance to compete against each other to win a celebration worth up to $25,000, $50,000, or $100,000, depending on the school size.

For more information on these free nationwide programs, visit Intuit.com/education. To learn more and sign up your school for the Intuit Hour of Finance Challenge, visit intuit.com/houroffinance.

Intuit Financial Education Survey

To better understand the experiences of high school students and their relationship with personal finances, Intuit surveyed 2,000 U.S. high school students between March 15 and March 25, 2024. The survey revealed that 95% of students who receive financial education at school find it helpful, and 85% of all high school students surveyed want financial education at school. To learn more about the insights from Intuit’s Financial Education survey and Intuit for Education, visit the Intuit blog.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240402930564/en/