Intuit Opens New Atlanta Office

Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU), the global financial technology platform that makes Intuit TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, today announced the official opening of its new Atlanta office, an innovation hub for Intuit and home to Mailchimp. Located in New City Properties’ Fourth Ward development along Atlanta’s BeltLine in the Old Fourth Ward, the new space will accommodate nearly 1,000 current Atlanta-based employees and provide room for future growth. The 360,000 SF office is now one of Intuit’s largest global innovation hubs and its only office in the Southeast U.S.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240207029465/en/

Located along Atlanta’s BeltLine in the Old Fourth Ward, Intuit's new Atlanta office is now one of Intuit’s largest global innovation hubs and its only office in the Southeast U.S. (Photography by Seamus Payne)

Atlanta is known as the technology capital of the South, with the metro region’s total population and employment forecast to increase by 51% and 34%, respectively, by 2050, and a uniquely diverse population. Intuit’s new Atlanta site becomes one of the company’s top 5 largest campuses globally, showing its commitment to Atlanta and the city’s diverse talent, as well as a dedication to innovating for its customers with advancements in financial and marketing technology.

Mailchimp’s relocation and expansion from Ponce City Market to the new site signifies a new way of working for the world’s most creative tech brand and a deepened investment in the city it has called home since 2001.

"It’s no secret that Atlanta is a bustling tech ecosystem that Mailchimp has been central to for over 20 years,” said Rania Succar, SVP and General Manager, Intuit Mailchimp. "Our beautiful new workspace is one more way to express our commitment to this great city and to do our part to contribute to this thriving community while also amplifying our culture. We’re thrilled to have a world-class space for our current and future employees to innovate in and to spur creativity and grow our business.”

A new space for the most creative tech brand in the world

Intuit’s People & Places organization, along with Mailchimp’s in-house creative agency, Wink, partnered with top architectural and interior design firms including local Atlanta design firm TVS, and San Francisco-based Studio O+A, to create a dynamic office space that provides a best-in-class environment, amenities, and technology to enable Intuit employees to do the best work of their lives in a space designed for hybrid work. The goal was to create a place where employees would want to spend time collaborating with each other to propel creativity and innovation.

The office design mimics a city filled with different neighborhoods, each with its own unique culture, that flow together for one unified, diverse entity. Some of the new features and spaces employees will enjoy are designed for:

Innovation

Neighborhoods : The office contains neighborhoods that serve as designated zones for different teams and are designed to flexibly accommodate various work styles and team needs. Each neighborhood has a distinct look and feel, and the teams working within them can personalize the space, allowing them to focus on tasks at hand or problem-solve together.

The office contains neighborhoods that serve as designated zones for different teams and are designed to flexibly accommodate various work styles and team needs. Each neighborhood has a distinct look and feel, and the teams working within them can personalize the space, allowing them to focus on tasks at hand or problem-solve together. Creative lab: The Creative Lab provides space for high-quality media creation—including a video studio complete with a cyc wall for photography and filmmaking, and recording areas for podcasting—to support Mailchimp Presents content development and other content created by Mailchimp’s in-house creative agency, Wink.

The Creative Lab provides space for high-quality media creation—including a video studio complete with a cyc wall for photography and filmmaking, and recording areas for podcasting—to support Mailchimp Presents content development and other content created by Mailchimp’s in-house creative agency, Wink. A range of spaces for everything : The office boasts over 100 conference, huddle and team project rooms, plus drop-in rooms and private spaces to accommodate the mix of virtual and in-person work that Intuit encourages with its hybrid work model. The conference rooms are designed to mimic small business storefronts, serving as a constant reminder of the company’s core focus on small business customers.

The office boasts over 100 conference, huddle and team project rooms, plus drop-in rooms and private spaces to accommodate the mix of virtual and in-person work that Intuit encourages with its hybrid work model. The conference rooms are designed to mimic small business storefronts, serving as a constant reminder of the company’s core focus on small business customers. Art program: The 10-story office space will feature 180 murals commissioned by artists and Intuit customers around the world to inspire and help employees do their most creative work.

Connection

Maker space: This area provides a place where employees can do something hands-on to think differently and connect with colleagues. Employees can book the Maker Space to host creative workshops or join a company-led class with a local artisan.

This area provides a place where employees can do something hands-on to think differently and connect with colleagues. Employees can book the Maker Space to host creative workshops or join a company-led class with a local artisan. Open floor plan: Employees will enjoy an open office floor plan, complete with a two-story stadium style meeting room to encourage in-person, company-wide meetings and drive a sense of belonging among all staff.

Employees will enjoy an open office floor plan, complete with a two-story stadium style meeting room to encourage in-person, company-wide meetings and drive a sense of belonging among all staff. Outdoor gathering space: The 9th floor bridge features an outdoor patio with scenic views of Atlanta’s downtown and midtown skylines and the BeltLine for socializing and working. There are also exterior porches where employees can enjoy a covered outdoor space.

Comfort

Dedicated wellness space: When employees need space to re-energize and reflect, they can visit a dedicated wellness wing for group fitness classes, individual workouts, and private rooms for meditation or prayer.

When employees need space to re-energize and reflect, they can visit a dedicated wellness wing for group fitness classes, individual workouts, and private rooms for meditation or prayer. Focus on sustainability: The building has extensive daylight and thermal modeling to create a custom façade that enhances building performance while still providing ample access to natural light and temperature comfort for employees. The building is targeting LEED® Gold Certification and Fitwel certification.

Continued investment in Atlanta

Intuit will continue to prioritize its commitment to the local Atlanta community and technology ecosystem by focusing on local vendors and small businesses for amenities and food services. This is in keeping with Intuit’s commitment to giving back to the communities in which it operates and Mailchimp’s long-standing legacy of providing local community support. Since 2013, Mailchimp has invested more than $15M in 200+ local organizations. Most recently, Mailchimp hosted Give Where You Live Day on February 5, connecting with hometown heroes and supporting local non-profits doing amazing work in Atlanta.

"As members of the Atlanta community, we are deeply committed to being a great place to work, and to supporting our neighbors who live and work in our backyard,” said Succar.

About Intuit Mailchimp

Intuit Mailchimp is an email and marketing automations platform for growing businesses. We empower millions of customers around the world to start and grow their businesses with world-class marketing technology, award-winning customer support, and inspiring content. Mailchimp puts data-backed recommendations at the heart of your marketing, so you can find and engage customers across email, social media, landing pages, and advertising— automatically and with the power of AI.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With 100 million customers worldwide using TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

Quick Facts

Total square footage: 360,000 SF

Project Development: Intuit Global Real Estate & Workplace

Design:

Intuit Global Real Estate & Workplace Design team

Wink Creative, Mailchimp’s in-house design agency

Olson Kundig, Fourth Ward building architect

Future Green, landscape architect

TVS, architect of record

Studio O+A, workplace design consultant

Developer: New City Properties

Address: 405 N. Angier Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30308

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240207029465/en/