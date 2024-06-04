Intuit QuickBooks and the National Hockey League Announce Multi-Year Canadian Partnership

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU), the global technology platform that makes Intuit QuickBooks, TurboTax, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, and the National Hockey League (NHL®) today announced a multi-year Canadian partnership, naming Intuit QuickBooks the Official Small Business Accounting Software of the NHL.

The partnership, effective immediately, will provide Intuit QuickBooks with a number of exclusive League marketing rights and designations to use in national advertising, marketing, and promotional initiatives that will help Intuit QuickBooks connect with the NHL and its fanbase.

According to a survey from Intuit QuickBooks, nearly one in three Canadians consider themselves an entrepreneur, and the NHL partnership provides a unique opportunity for QuickBooks to connect with Canadians through the official national winter sport of the country, including the growing and evolving small business population.

"A sponsorship with the NHL is an incredibly powerful opportunity for Intuit QuickBooks to foster connection and conversation with Canadians, including those who make up our small business community,” says Puja Subrun, Director of Marketing at Intuit QuickBooks, Canada. "Especially as we start to see the face of entrepreneurship change, with younger and more diverse business owners entering the landscape, we want to reach them early in their business journey to let them know that QuickBooks is on their team.”

"As we head into the Stanley Cup Final this Saturday, we are proud to welcome Intuit QuickBooks to the NHL family where we will build impactful fan-focused programs to engage our passionate fans in Canada,” said Chris Falkiner, NHL Vice President, Business Development Solutions. "Intuit QuickBooks sees the value the NHL audience can deliver to drive business efforts, and through our partnership, they will be able to tell creative stories to NHL fans, small business owners, entrepreneurs, and Intuit QuickBooks customers.”

Intuit QuickBooks and the NHL will work together to bring fans and entrepreneurs unique experiences throughout the partnership, including:

Broadcast exposure through Digitally Enhanced Dasherboards, the League’s advanced approach to dynamic dasherboard advertising during NHL regular season and Stanley Cup® Playoffs games broadcast on Rogers Sportsnet in Canada

The ability to activate across NHL digital platforms to engage consumers and fans

An opportunity for Intuit QuickBooks to showcase inspiring stories of small businesses in Canada

Stay tuned to see how Intuit QuickBooks will help NHL fans get inspired by entrepreneurship and celebrate small business growth and success.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global financial technology platform that powers prosperity for the people and communities we serve. With approximately 100 million customers worldwide using products such as TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us at Intuit.com and find us on social for the latest information about Intuit and our products and services.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League’s international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rights holders including ESPN, TNT Sports and NHL Network in the U.S.; Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; Viaplay in the Nordics, Baltics, and Poland; YLE in Finland; Nova in Czech Republic and Slovakia; Sky Sports and ProSieben in Germany; MySports in Switzerland; and CCTV5+ in China; and reaches fans worldwide with games available to stream in every country. Fans are engaged across the League’s digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in eight languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League’s inception, powered by SAP. NHL Original Productions and NHL Studios produce compelling original programming featuring unprecedented access to players, coaches and League and team personnel for distribution across the NHL’s social and digital platforms.

The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities using the sport of hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status. The NHL’s Hockey Is For Everyone™ initiative reinforces that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. The NHL is expanding access and opportunity for people of all backgrounds and abilities to play hockey, fostering more inclusive environments and growing the game through a greater diversity of participants. To date, the NHL has invested more than $100 million in youth hockey and grassroots programs, with a commitment to invest an additional $5 million.

Survey Methodology:

Intuit QuickBooks commissioned an online survey in May 2024 of 3,740 Canadian citizens (all adults aged 18+). Age distributions are representative of Canada's general adult population. More than 1 in 10 (15%) respondents were ages 18-27 and more than 1 in 4 (28%) were ages 28-43. One in 4 (25%) respondents were ages 44-59 and 3 in 10 (31%) were ages 60-78. Seven in 10 (70%) respondents identified as white and 3 in 10 (30%) identified as non-white. Percentages have been rounded to the nearest decimal place. Responses were collected using Pollfish audience pools and partner networks with double opt-ins, random device engagement sampling, and post-stratification based on census data to ensure accurate targeting and results. Respondents received remuneration.

