Intuitive Reports Strong Preliminary Q4 And Full-Year 2025 Growth Ahead

(RTTNews) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG), Wednesday announced preliminary results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2025, reporting growth mainly due to an uptick in procedures and more system placements.

In the fourth quarter, preliminary net sales jumped by 19 percent to around $2.87 billion, up from $2.41 billion the previous year. For the entire year, they saw a 21 percent rise in net sales, hitting about $10.06 billion compared to $8.35 billion in 2024.

When it comes to procedures on their da Vinci and Ion platforms, there was an 18 percent increase in the fourth quarter and a 19 percent rise for the whole year, which is driven by better utilization and more widespread adoption, especially of the da Vinci 5 system.

In terms of system placements, they installed 532 da Vinci systems in the fourth quarter and a total of 1,721 for the year. Revenue from instruments and accessories grew by 17 percent in the quarter and 19 percent for the year.

Looking ahead, the company is anticipating a growth of about 13 to 15 percent in da Vinci procedures worldwide in 2026.

